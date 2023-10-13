Illovo Sugar Malawi officially hands over 10 tricycles to grand prize winners of Tseketseke Kuma Last promotion

* This was a sequel of 2020 ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ and last year’s ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya’

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has officially handed over fantastic prize of tricycles worth K9 million each to 10 lucky winners who were identified during the Tseketseke Kuma Last promotion the company ran from May to June that was worth K157 million in prizes.

This was a sequel of 2020 ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ and last year’s ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya’ — in Illovo Sugar’s quest of seeking innovative ways to reward its loyal customers and consumers.

And based on feedback from customers in the previous Tseketseke promotions, ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ was coined to signify the fact that the company has come a long way in its efforts to become the sugar brand of choice.

Speaking at the handover of the 10 tricycles at the company’s head office in Limbe, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc Managing Director, Lekani Katandula said he was honored and filled with pride and joy, as they celebrated the remarkable achievements of the champions of ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’.

“This is a momentous occasion as we celebrate the individuals who have exhibited boundless enthusiasm for our promotion as well as appreciation of our brand,” he said while also acknowledging the participation of all customers in their trust of the Illovo Sugar brand.

“As mentioned, when we launched the promotion on 22nd May 2023, the promotion name of Tseketseke Kuma Last signifies the fact that we have come a long way in our efforts to become the sugar brand of choice.

“Therefore, we have also ensured that this time around we reach out to customers and consumers in deep rural areas, giving them a chance to participate and win some amazing prizes.”

Out of the 10 winners, four are from the Northern Region, two from the Centre and another four from the South and Katandula pledged that Illovo will provide insurance cover for a period of six months for each tricycle.

“This is a testament to the diverse and wide-reaching impact of our promotion as well as the fact that our brand is loved across all corners of the country.

“In this just-ended competition, a grand total of 9,566 instant prizes were awarded to lucky winners. We considered the needs of each group and designed the promotion to ensure that everyone could participate and stand a chance to win many of the fantastic rewards that matched their interests and businesses.

“This goes to show the incredible response the promotion received but has also gone beyond our wildest dreams. It’s a reflection that the Illovo promotions have become an event that our customers and consumers look forward to and has become a fixture in their yearly calendars.

“At Illovo, we understand the importance of appreciating and rewarding the efforts and loyalty of our customers and partners. It’s not just about the prizes; it’s about recognizing your support and being a part of your lives, making your journey sweeter.

“These tricycles will not just be a means of transportation they represent our gratitude, our respect, and our commitment to making your lives better. Your trust in our products and the continuous support you offer is what motivates us to reach higher and strive to give you the quality products you deserve.”

“Thank you for choosing Illovo and thank you for being part of our journey. Here’s to many more sweet moments together, and to the wonderful future that we continue to create together,” Katandula said.

Other top prizes included cookers; upright fridges, shopping vouchers worth K250,000, K1 million worth of vouchers for iron sheets for 36 people; 216 bicycles and motorcycles during monthly draws.

In addition, the promotion awarded numerous instant prizes to lucky winners through a lucky dip such as zitenje; T-shirts; buckets; caps; mugs and sugar canisters, among others.

Last year’s ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya’ prizes included 6 Nissan NP200; 3 Big Boy motorbikes in each of the three regions; 36 bicycles and 36 (50kg) bags of fertilizer.

Also on offer were cookers, fridges and shopping vouchers for retail shoppers as well as instant prizes of buckets, zitenje, T-shirts and Illovo sugar packets to shoppers.