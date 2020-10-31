Icon James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies aged 90

Maravi Express

JAMES Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90 surrounded by his family at his Bahamas home, the BBC reports, saying the Scottish star passed away in his sleep after being unwell “for some time”.

The BBC reports that Connery, who was knighted by the Queen in Holyrood Palace in 2000, played James Bond between 1962-71, which won him a string of acting awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s son Jason Connery told the BBC that his father “had been unwell for some time”.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Connery’s other films included ‘The Hunt for Red October’; Indiana Jones’ and the ‘Last Crusade’ and his final film was ‘The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen’ in 2003.

The Scottish actor landed his first role as 007 in 1962’s ‘Dr. No’, which propelled him to international stardom.

His subsequent Bond films — including ‘From Russia With Love’ and ‘Goldfinger’ — are still regarded as some of the finest in the series.

A Radio Times poll of over 14,000 fans found that 56% of people believed Connery was the best Bond actor of all time.

the BBC says tributes have since flooded in to remember the acting legend, with the British Film Institute saying: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of iconic actor Sir Sean Connery.”

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond…James Bond.'”

BAFTA also paid tribute to the heroic actor, saying: “We are very sorry to hear of the death of British acting legend Sir Sean Connery. He was a BAFTA Fellow, a BAFTA Special Award recipient and won a Leading Actor BAFTA in 1988 for The Name Of The Rose.”

Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Sir Sean Connery, 90. The first James Bond. The best James Bond” while Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.”

This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes said: “No doubt he epitomised James Bond but don’t forget there were so many other roles. True movie star who owned the screen.”



The acting legend’s death comes just after his 90th birthday in August and the last time the star was spotted away from the Bahamas was in New York in 2017 when he seen needing a walking stick.

Sir Thomas Sean Connery was born on 25 August 1930 and later in life he had been in smaller theatre and television productions until he got his break with the Bond films.

Though he became a major actor with the success of his Bond role, his other films also included Marnie (1964), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), A Bridge Too Far (1977), Highlander (1986), The Untouchables (1988).

Others are Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000).

Connery retired from acting in 2006 and among his achievements include one Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards (one being a BAFTA Academy Fellowship Award), and three Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award and a Henrietta Award.

He received a lifetime achievement award in the US with a Kennedy Center Honor in 1999 and was knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

Connery was polled in a 2004 The Sunday Herald as ‘The Greatest Living Scot’ and in a 2011 EuroMillions survey as “Scotland’s Greatest Living National Treasure’.

He was voted by People magazine as both the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 1989 and the ‘Sexiest Man of the Century’ in 1999.