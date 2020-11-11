Gruesome; Chamba-addicted son kills mother; Man arrested for attempted murder of wife

By Dyna Mtalimanja Banda & Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Police in Mponela, Dowa have put behind bars 25-year-old Lazalo Chikunumbu for allegedly battering his mother to death on Monday, November 2 because she could not give him money to buy Indian hemp (Chamba).

While in Nkhotakota Police arrested a man for attempted murder of his wife. It is reported that the husband assaulted the wife and dumped her in the bushes, presuming she was dead.

The chamba incident happened at Chikumba Village in Traditional Authority Mponela and according to Police deputy publicist, MacPatson Msadala, the deceased Naliwodi Chikunumbu 52, was assaulted by her son on November 2 when she could not afford to give him money to buy the hemp.

“Lazalo asked for money from his mother who told him she had no money,” Msadala said. “The suspect started assaulting his mother who became unconscious before she was taken to Mponela Rural Hospital for treatment.

“She was later referred to Dowa District Hospital where she died on the 7th of the same month whilst receiving treatment,” explained Msadala.

Both the suspect and the deceased hailed from Chikumba Village and the suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, details of the case of the attempted murder in Nkhotakota are that the husband and wife are currently on separation over family matters, but she met the husband on Tuesday when coming from Chibothera market in the district.

“Magaya then started beating the wife with whom he has six children for no apparent reason, which resulted into her sustaining deep cuts in the head,” said Nkhotakota police PRO, Sub-Inspector Williams Kaponda.

“When he thought that she was dead, he dragged her into the bushes and covered the body with grass.”

In the evening, Kaponda said, some children who were hunting for mice found her unconscious and alerted some people who rushed her to Nkhotakota District Hospital where she is being admitted.

Police arrested the husband, who was seeking refuge in Nkhanga Village in the same district.

He will appear in court soon to answer to the charge of attempted murder which is contrary to Section 223 of the Penal Code.

The police identify the victim as Eneless Julias (30) of Chikamba Village, while the estranged husband is Hussain Alifu Magaya, 30, of Mankhwazi Village, both from Senior Chief Mwadzama in the district.