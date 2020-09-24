From Thursday’s 317 COVID-19 tests, only one new case registered and no death recorded

By Duncan Mlanjira

So far so good — Malawi continues to register low occurrence of the COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, just one new case was recorded from the 317 COVID-19 tests were conducted with no new related death while there were 23 new recoveries

This month alone, there had been just four COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total of deaths to 179.

Thursday’s situation report from co-chairperson of presidential taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka says the lone new case is a locally transmitted infection from Mzimba North.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,747 cases and of these, 1,146 are imported infections and 4,601 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 4,163 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,405 while 51,773 cumulative tests have been conducted in the country so far since April.

Dr. Phuka takes cognizance that the low occurrence suggests that the public’s awareness of the disease is increasing and that all stakeholders’ efforts are working.

“It is therefore important that we further reduce health impact of the disease on us especially reducing severity of disease and deaths,” says the doctor.

“Remember that COVID-19 is often more severe in older people and/or those that have health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), TB and HIV, asthma or conditions that affect their immune system.”

The average age of the cases is 36.6 years, the youngest being aged 1 month while the oldest is 98 years with 68% as male.

Dr. Phuka says those living with these chronic conditions should ensure their condition is under control by regularly taking medication or implementing guidance from their care takers as well as practicing preventive measures.

“Let me also point out that the chances recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible, hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

“Further, as we continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in our country, our focus should also be on other disease priorities that continue affecting us such as malaria, TB, HIV, sexual and reproductive health as well as immunization services.

“These essential services are still being provided in all our health facilities and designated outreach clinics,” he said.