Flames, Equatorial Guinea tie on 3 points after their 1-0 victories over Liberia and Namibia

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Flames beat Liberia in Monrovia through Zambia-based Chifundo Mphasi of Kabwe Warriors in their Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to tie on three points with Equatorial Guinea who also edged Namibia 1-0 on Wednesday.

The other Group H contenders are Tunisia and Sao Tome e Principe and Equatorial Guinea and the Flames next date Tunisia in their second qualifier at the Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

This was the Flames Flames’ first win in West Africa at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia which coach Patrick Mabedi said before the match that with the right mentality and approach the story will be changed.