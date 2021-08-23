Flames coach Mwase names squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers ahead of first qualifier

Coach Meck Mwase

* Local based players from the 25-man squad expected to re-group on Wednesday and Thursday

* First match against Cameroun away in Yaoundé on September 3

* Before hosting Mozambique at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg four days later

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi national football team coach, Meck Mwase has named his squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun away in Yaoundé on September 3.

From Yaoundé, the Flames will host Mozambique at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa four days later. The Flames will play this home match on foreign venue after Confederation of African Football (CAF) condemned Bingu National Stadium as not fit to host the World Cup qualifiers.

However, FAM and the Ministry of Sports are still rehabilitating the stadium for CAF to assess if it can be fit for the other home matches of the group qualifiers alongside Côte d’Ivoire.

According to a report on Fam.mw posted on Monday, Mwase announced a 25-man preliminary squad for the two upcoming fixtures and the local based players are expected to re-group on Wednesday.

However, Nyasa Big Bullets players are expected to join camp on Thursday evening after their TNM Super League game against Red Lions.

Foreign-based players in the squad include defenders Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu, South Africa), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City, SA), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol) and Kieran Ngwenya (Aberdeen, Glasgow).

Midfielders are Peter Banda (Simba SC, Tanzania), John Banda (UD Songo, Mozambique) Gerald Phiri Jnr (Baroka FC, SA), Tawonga Chimodzi (Omon Aradippou), Mike Mkwate (Polokwane FC, SA) and Francisco Madinga (FC Dila Gori, US).

Strikers are Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC, SA), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates, SA), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane FC, SA).

The local players are:

* Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Richard Chipuwa (Be Forward Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

* Defenders: Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets).

* Midfielders: Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers)

* Striker Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers) is the only local based player.

In an earlier report on Fam.mw, FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda was quoted as saying together with the Sports Ministry they have engaged an extra gear in rehabilitating the Bingu Stadium pitch ahead of a second assessment.

After CAF ordered FAM to chose an alternative venue for the Flames outside Malawi, the association is considering choosing South Africa because the Rainbow country provides the best and convenient options in terms of match organization and team logistics.

This will be the first time FAM is hosting an official match outside its jurisdiction and Gunda is quoted as saying “it will not be an easy task considering the match organization protocols for matches of this nature but also considering that host FA’s in the countries will be busy with their own matches.

South Africa was chosen because of the Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) connection and also to leverage on their experience and connections for assistance with match organization as well as negotiations for better rates of match venue, training facilities, service providers, accommodation, meals and travel.

Playing in South Africa is cost effective from airfares point of view as most of the foreign-based players are in South Africa.

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers will also help Mwase and his technical team to build a stronger squad ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in January where the Flames have been drawn in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and fellow COSAFA member Zimbabwe.

The draw was held last week in Yaoundé, the AFCON host country Cameroun — who have been drawn in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

Group C has north African giants Morocco alongside Ghana, Comoros and Gabon while the Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D with AFCON seven-time champions Egypt alongside Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Reigning African champions Algeria are alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra-Leone and Equatorial Guinea in Group E while Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia are in Group F.

The hosts, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions — who are five-time tournament champs, will host Burkina Faso in Group A opener in Yaoundé on January 9.