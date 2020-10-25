Flames coach Meke Mwase adds five new local players to prepare against Burkina Faso

Maravi Express

Malawi national football team coach Meke Mwase has added five new faces in his 23-man local based players squad that has gone into camp from Sunday, October 25 to start preparations for back to back 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Burkina Faso next month.

Mwase has maintained the bulk of the players that were part of the squad that played against Zambia and Zimbabwe in international friendly matches last month but has added defenders Paul Ndlobvu of MAFCO, Nixon Mwase of CIVO Sporting and Lusekelo Malema of Karonga United.

The others are Moyale Barracks midfielder Lloyd Njaliwa and Silver Strikers forward Stain Dave.

Mwase is expected to name the list of foreign based players on Friday October 31.

The team, that will be camping at the Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre, will face Burkina Faso’s Stallions away in Ougadudugu on Thursday November 12, before hosting them in Blantyre four days later.

The full locally based squad is as follows:

* Goalkeepers: Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers); William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers); Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

* Defenders: Stanley Sanudi; Peter Cholopi (both Be Forward Wanderers); Gomezgani Chirwa; Precious Sambani; Nixon Nyasulu (all Nyasa Big Bullets); Paul Ndlobvu (MAFCO); Nixon Mwase (CIVO Sporting); Lusekelo Malema (Karonga United)

* Midfielders; Chimango Kaira; Peter Banda; Chimwemwe Idana (all Nyasa Big Bullets); Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks); Rafik Namwera; Isaac Kaliyati (both Be Forward Wanderers); Duncan Nyoni (Strikers Strikers); Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles); Lloyd Njaliwa (Moyale Barracks)

* Strikers: Foster Beaton, Stain Dave (both Silver Strikers); Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets)

