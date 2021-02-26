FAM steps in to pay medical insurance premiums on behalf of clubs and players

Chikoti and Nyamilandu (right) sealing the deal

* Signs partnership with Medical Aid Society of Malawi



* Tailor-made Econo-Sport scheme worth K18 million a year

* To cover 800 players from nationals teams, Super League clubs, women’s regional leagues

* Each player will be covered up to a maximum of K1.4 million a year

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has stepped in to pay medical insurance premiums on behalf of clubs and players.

In conjunction with the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), they have signed a 10-year partnership with Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) — a tailor-made scheme called Econo-Sport is worth K18 million a year.

It will cover 800 players from nationals teams, Super League clubs and women’s regional leagues in which each player will be covered up to a maximum of K1.4 million a year.

FAM will be paying the premiums on behalf of the clubs and players and will be contributing K9 million a year with MASM contributing the other half.

At the signing ceremony on Thursday, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said the programme is part of FAM’s strategy to improve players welfare and produce high performing athletes that are highly motivated, committed and professional, driven by the hunger for success and a secured future.

“The signing of this contract gives peace and total assurance to our football players that from today they can now fully commit themselves on the pitch knowing that their health is well covered.

“Our players will now stop begging for help in order to get decent medical treatment whenever need arises.

“What this means is that our players will be guaranteed to get first class professional medical attention by qualified practitioners. I am a very happy person,” he said.

Nyamilandu also encouraged all football players to join the Players Association for effective bargaining as there is power in unity.

MASM Chief Executive Officer, Sydney Chikoti said the Society would like to contribute to the easing of football players suffering from accessing descent medical services.

“We want to partner with football for a very long time and this will be a long-life deal. But for a start it will be a 10-year partnership reviewed every year.

“Our expectation is that we will get more visibility and understanding of our services not just among football players but the entire football fraternity,” said Chikoti.

On his part, SULOM president Tiya Somba Banda said the signing of the deal fulfills his vision of humanising the player.

“It’s sad when we look at the players’ illness cases we had in the past, because we failed our players on access to medical care. We did not look at their humanity aspects but just their on-field exploits.

“This deal moves us towards fulfilling our holistic view of players welfare not in isolated packages where we want them to have professional contracts with Medical cover, mandatory wages and Insurance. We will now explore the other two,” he said.

Football Players Association president, Jimmy Zakazaka said the deal will encourage more players to take football as a career as it guarantees protection and safety.

“We would like to thank FAM and SULOM for the initiative,” he said. “This is a big step in improving the players welfare.

“Most clubs are struggling financially to pay their players and can’t manage to cover medical issues a situation that exposed our members.”

Meanwhile, business magnate Thomson Mpinganjira has offered to support Mighty Wanderers Football Club by paying 50% of the players salaries for four months.

This follows an SOS Wanderers’ Executive Committe sent to supporters and various stakeholders and Mpinganjira — who disclosed that he is a long time Wanderers supporter — decided to respond in his personal capacity.

He said he was concerned with the welfare of Wanderers players and officials in this difficult time of COVID-19 in which they have not been receiving their salaries since December 2020 although they were at 50% of their normal rates.

Mpinganjira is set to pay the players arrears accumulated from December 2020, January and February 2021 arreas and they will be certain to be paid in March 2021.

To ensure that the money goes straight to the players, the payment is going to be made directly into the players and officials accounts for easy accountability and tracking.

“Wanderers greatly appreciate the gesture made by Dr. Thom Mpinganjira and is calling other well-wishers to help the team in this time of need,” said the executive committee.