DPP appoints Bright Msaka to head a special functional review committee



By Duncan Mlanjira

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed its vice-p resident (East), Bright Msaka SC to head a special functional review committee to champion reforms as the party seeks renewal and rebuilding for the next general elections.

In a statement, DPP spokesperson, Brown Mpinganjira said the Msaka-led committee will be reviewing party structures, functions and activities.

Other members are Francis Mphepo as secretary; Samuel Tembenu, SC; Joseph Mwanamvekha; Charles Mhango; Loney Chijere Chirwa and Owen Chomanika.

The committee is mandated to review, refine and redefine the purposes, objectives and vision of the Party as the leading political party in a modern, progressive and democratic Malawi.

It shall also review, refine and reorient the structure of the Party so as to achieve its purposes, objectives and vision and also to review all existing positions in the Party and propose a streamlining of such positions so as to achieve necessary efficiencies.



The committee shall redefine and clarify the job descriptions of each proposed position so as to ensure clear division of functions while at the same time achieving appropriate synergies between positions for the smooth running of the Party.

Mpinganjira further says it shall review and propose amendments to the Party Constitution to ensure that it is realigned and in tandem with the new purposes, objectives and vision of the Party and the new structure.

It shall propose strategies for putting the party on a sustainable financial base and to make such recommendations and proposals as may be necessary and incidental to the fulfilment of the renewed purposes, objectives and vision, and the effective operatisation of the new structure.

“The committee has been given thirty days to present its findings and recommendations to the Central Committee following which the party will convene a meeting of the National Governing Council to consider the recommendations.

“Meanwhile, the party is encouraging every member of the party to forward whatever views and proposals they may have to the secretariat of the party for the Committee to consider,” says Mpinganjira.

The DPP, lost the 2020 fresh presidential election held in June which was won by the Tonse Alliance led by its torch bearer, Lazarus Chakwera after the 2019 presidential election was disputed in the Constitutional Court.

The DPP was in alliance with United Democratic Front (UDF) with President Peter Mutharika as the toarch bearer and UDF’s President Atupele Muluzi as the running mate.