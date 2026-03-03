Contracts for Blantyre and Lilongwe City Council CEOs not renewed

Costly Chanza, Blantyre City Council’s director of town planning & estates services

Government has not renewed contracts for chief executive officers for Blantyre City Council Dennis Chimseu and his Lilongwe counterpart, Macloud Kadam’manja, which expired in February 2026.

Ministry of Local Government spokesperson, Chimwemwe Njoloma has told the media that in the interim, Blantyre City Council’s director of town planning & estates services, Costly Chanza has been appointed as the acting CEO and Hilario Kamera for Lilongwe.

Costly Chanza is a seasoned Fellow Chartered Urban Planner and GIS Specialist and is also serves as vice-president of Malawi Institute of Physical Planners (MIPP).