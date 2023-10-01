Coach Fazili names his Scorchers squad for COSAFA

* They are in Group A alongside South Africa, Eswatini and Madagascar



Lovemore Fazili, coach for Malawi national women’s football team, the Scorchers, has named his final 23-member squad for the 2023 Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSFA) championship to take place in Gauteng, South Africa from October 4-15.

According to a report on Fam.mw, the squad — which is expected to leave for South Africa on Monday morning — has eight new faces with goalkeepers Esther Maulidi and Martha Cosmas making to it the final list in their debut senior team call up.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa FC), Esther Maulidi (Mighty Wanderers Queens), Martha Cosmas (Civil Service Women)

Defenders: Mary Major, Patricia Nyirenda (MDF Lioness), Rose Alufandika (Ntopwa FC), Maggie Chavula, Faith Chinzimu (Ascent Academy), Chimwemwe Madise (Elite Ladies-Zambia), Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Bernadettar Mkandawire (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women)

Midfielders: Funny Magombo (Ntopwa FC); Rose Kabzere, Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy); Lyna James (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Carolyn Mathyola, Madyina Nguluwe (Silver Strikers Ladies); Sarah Mlimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants)

Strikers: Chikondi Gondwe (Silver Strikers Ladies), Vanessa Chikupira (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Temwa Chawinga (Wuhan Jianghan University-China); Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe-DRC), Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lioness)

The Scorchers, who are in Group A alongside South Africa, Eswatini and Madagascar will play their first match against the hosts on Wednesday, October 4 before facing Eswatini on October 7 with the last group stage match against Madagascar on October 10.

Last week, the Scorchers prepared for the COSAFA Cup by beating Seychelles 17-0 in their second international friendly match at Mpira Stadium, whom they beat with the same margin three days before.

The Scorchers scored through Asimenye Simwaka (6′ 41′; Mary Chavinda (7′ 21′ 41′ 50′ 79′); Gladys Kandodo (9′); Chimwemwe Madise (19′); Ruth Nyirongo (25′); Tendai Sani (28)′, Carol Mathyola (53′); Sarah Mlimbika (58′ 61′ 72′); Jessie Yosefe (79′) and Bernadettar Nyenga (90+2′).

After the match, Fazili maintained his position was that he was very much focused on the performance of his players rather than goals scored.

“I was not interested in the number of goals scored by my team but rather on performance, he was quoted as saying by Fam.mw. “Scoring 17 goals doesn’t mean we are okay — we still have some areas to polish up before we go to South Africa.

“The main concern is how the players are placing themselves when it comes to offside traps. We also having a problem with the tendency of passing the ball backwards, something which needs to be avoided but all in all, we have learnt a lot in these two friendly matches that will help us to improve and possibly record wins,” he said.

In the first friendly, the Scorchers’ Vanessa Chikupira, Chikondi Gondwe and Temwa Chawinga scored a hat-trick, Sabina Thom, and Leticia Chinyamula recording a brace, with Sarah Mlimbika, Carol Khumalo and Rose Kamzere scoring a brace each.

Seycheles coach Florence Marie said her charges gained more from the first friendly match than her counterparts.

“I am very proud of how my team has played, she is quoted as saying. “We are a young team comprising of youngsters, and I am very proud of what we have achieved today.

“We are still learning, and we have gained more from this friendly match than our counterparts, and we will definitely continue to improve with time.

“We are not preparing for COSAFA. Our friends are. We are aiming to one day be at the highest level. We are still learning and gaining more from experienced sides like Malawi.

“It will take three to four years for us to be where we want to be because they are very young and they still need to gain more exposure from these type of games,” she said.

She also said they were grateful to FAM for giving them the opportunity to expose their players to such a big stage, saying: “Regardless of the score line — even though we were eager to reduce the margin — but all in all, we are going home with our heads high, learning, taking lessons from the two matches.

“We have to work harder in terms of discipline on the field, in terms of endurance, our tactics, and how we move with the ball when in possession. We have learned a lot, and definitely, we will come out good after these matches,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the players, Temwa Chawinga repeated calls to the corporate world to support women’s football,” saying: “Companies should come in to sponsor women’s football just like the way they sponsor men’s football to improve the game and produce more talent for the women’s national football team so that we should be able to compete at the highest level,” she said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Goshen Trust of of a prophet Shepherd Bushiri announced a K60 million sponsorship package to FAM to support the growth of women football in Malawi.

Prophet Bushiri has hinted that the package is subject to renewal and further adjustments with each passing year, saying: “I have seen a team that is doing extremely well but it’s not being sponsored.

“That’s why I decided to come in not just to help the national women football team, but also women football development so that we have more talent being nurtured,” he said.

In the sponsorship agreement, K29 million is going to support the Scorchers, their trip to COSAFA Cup, while K10 million is going to boost the allowances for the Scorchers in their COSAFA pursuits.

On the other hand, K21 million will go to support the National Women Football League which has now been branded to Goshen Women Football League.

FAM president Water Nyamilandu hailed Goshen Trust for the donation, underlining that women football is mostly ignored and looked down upon in sponsorship yet it does a lot.

”It’s a great day for women’s football,” he said. “This is a child that has been marginalised for a long time now has been saved. You have come to the rescue of a battered bruised child and we thank you.

“In Bushiri and the Goshen City, I see a man who is passionate about his country. I pray that this investment will not go in vain because you have set the pace.

“Goshen City has come to the women’s football as a good Samaritan. As FAM, we have been singlehandedly sponsoring women’s football but though with the hardships, we have managed to export players to Europe — good examples being the Chawinga sisters.

“We applaud you for coming to a field that no-one saw potential. If these Girls are empowered, chances are high that they can take us to the World Cup faster than the men.

“We failed to take part in WAFCON qualifiers because we don’t have enough funds and now we were about to give up on COSAFA as well. This is a relief to us,” he said.