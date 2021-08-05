Chisa Mbele unreservedly and unconditionally apologizes to Nick for Facebook defamation linking President Chakwera’s son to plunder of K6.2bln CoVID-19 funds

Chisa Mbele who is mostly based in South Africa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Joshua Chisa Mbele has obeyed a Lilongwe High Court order that directed him to issue a public apology to Nick Chakwera, son to State President Lazarus Chakwera, over alleged defamatory remarks he made on social media Facebook linking him to the infamous plunder of the K6.2 billion CoVID-19 funds.

The Court also directed Chisa Mbele to retract the offending publication by permanently deleting it in its entirety from his Facebook wall, which Mbele announced on Facebook the same day of the court order — Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

He was also ordered to publish the apology in two most circulating daily newspapers — The Daily Times and The Nation — twice every week for 4 consecutive weeks, which Mbele said he was in the process of obeying.

“I hereby unreservedly and unconditionally apologize to Mr. Nick Chakwera,” he wrote on his wall. “The defamatory statement was erroneously attributed to me, I nevertheless issue the apology not withstanding the circumstances.

“Mr Nick Chakwera is an upright, honest person with spotless character. He is an exemplary citizen. I sincerely apologize for the pain and anguish the said Facebook status and or subsequent comments might have caused.

“Mr Mbele is a man of God. Where I have erred, I withdraw and apologize. I do recognize that I’m never above common social status and or any applicable law.

“Azimai, pakalakwika kumapepesa. Zikomo kwambiri (ladies if you know something wrong apologise),” Mbele signed off in his usual style.