Chilima impressed with developmental projects in Mulanje, Phalombe

Songwe Hills mine in Phalombe expects to produce millions of tons of rare earth

* The project has potential to improve Malawi’s economy for many years

* The rare earth is valuable on an international market

* The 250-bed Phalombe hospital expected to be completed by November this year

By Blackson Mkupatira & Evance Chisiano, MANA

Vice-President, Saulos Chilima has expressed optimism that development projects in Mulanje and a mining venture in Phalombe will bring socio-economic transformation which is in line with Malawi’s industrialisation aspirations.

Chilima visited Songwe mining site, Phalombe District Hospital on Wednesday while in Mulanje he visited Mulanje Mission and Limbuli markets as well as Chiringa-Muloza road, which is under construction.

In an interview, the Vice-President was pleased to note that most projects he inspected are of high standards and of socio economic significance.

“From what we saw, the mine in Phalombe is a game changer towards industrialisation and mining will be integral in pushing the development agenda,” he said.

Lancaster Exploration Limited is the company venturing into mining at Songwe Hills at Mauzi, Phalombe North East where millions of tons of rare earth are expected to be mined.

“Now to see that the company that was doing exploration for the past 10 years is ready to make a $300 million investment is good news for the country,” added Chilima.

On Phalombe District Hospital, the Vice-President noted good progress and said government will allocate K2.5 billion towards its completion so that by November this year people should be able to access health services at the 250-bed facility.

“This is a continuation of the projects that were started by the previous regimes, we made a promise to complete them and in keeping that commitment we will open this hospital as soon as possible,” he said.

On Mulanje Mission and Limbuli markets, Chilima learnt that there were some disagreements between the Mulanje Council and traders and has since advised Ministry of Local Government, the council and market committees to resolve outstanding issues — observing that the issues are likely to affect the market construction progress.

He said the disagreements should be resolved as soon as possible to allow business to benefit traders and in turn allow the Council to generate revenue that should be spent on the council’s projects.

Chilima, however, said construction of the 38km Chiringa-Muloza road has been stopped because Roads Authority and the contractor Makharafi and Sons have issues, adding that another contractor will soon be identified to finish the work which he noted is of social economic importance.

In her remarks, Deputy Minister for Local Government, Halima Daudi, said quality development infrastructures such as markets have positive socio economic impact to rural population, pledging that her ministry will work with councils to ensure that all development projects are completed in time and are well utilised by traders.

Senior Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje also commended the government for initiating various developments projects in her area, citing Mulanje Mission market as an economic infrastructure that has potential to promote business in her area.

“I will discuss with my people on ways to utilise and care for the market so that next generations should also enjoy their benefits,” she said.

The UK-based Lancaster Exploration Limited is expected to mine rare earth, a highly potential forex earner for Malawi for more than 15 years.

The company’s president, Alexander Lemon, briefed Chilima that Songwe Mining has potential to improve Malawi’s economy for many years as the rare earth is valuable on an international market.

He said extraction of minerals is expected to start soon after all testings are concluded adding that the mine has potential to produce millions of tons of rare earth.

Geo-survey to discover the rare earth at Songwe Hill was done in 1930 and later by Japanese International Cooperation agency in 1980 where it was discovered that the hill had large deposits of rare earth enough for a large scale excavation.

The rare earth is used to manufacture electronic parts for electrical motor vehicles, x-ray equipment and communication gadgets such as cell phones.

Member of Parliament for Phalombe North East, Denis Namachekecha, was impressed with Lancester Exploration Limited’s corporate and social responsibility saying the company has already sunk more than 20 boreholes that are currently in use by communities around the mining site.

The Parliamentarian expressed hope that the company will continue with a lot of cooperate and social responsibilities while contributing much to the country’s economy.