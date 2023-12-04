Chilima applauds Standard Bank applauded for ‘We Believe in Malawi’ golf tournament

* We all need to believe in Malawi and if we don’t, nobody will—Chilima

* The Be More initiative, aims at inspiring people to do more in life—Madinga

By Moses Nyirenda, MANA

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has applauded Standard Bank Malawi for the Be More golf tournament held on Saturday at the Lilongwe Golf Club under the theme ‘We Believe in Malawi’.

Speaking after participating in the tournament alongside Board chairperson, Chris Kapanga, Standard Bank Malawi Chief Executive, Phillip Madinga and many other high ranking corporate executive, Chilima said Standard Bank did well in organising the tournament and appealed for more to promote the country’s transformation.

“I appreciate Standard Bank for organising the tournament Chilima said. “We all need to believe in Malawi and if we don’t, nobody will.”

Standard Bank also organises the annual Be More Race that attracts an international participation as well as used to market Malawi’s tourism and Chief Executive, Madinga said the Be More initiative, aims at inspiring people to do more in life.

He said this year’s tournament theme was chosen after observing challenges which the country has recently been experiencing, saying: “We have gone through a number of challenges such as Tropical Cyclone Freddy and cholera, among others.

“’Believe in Malawi’ is a theme that resonates with what we would like Malawians, including our customers, to believe that we can transform this country to economic recovery and resilience of our people.”

The Chief Executive said, as a bank, they will continue to organise tournaments, including golf tournaments, that would assist build up confidence and a spirit of resilience among the public while fostering the country’s growth.

Macleod Nyanda of NICO Technologies emerged the tournament’s overall winner in the men’s category and the winners walked away with trophies and cash prizes.