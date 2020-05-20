Chikwawa Council awards teachers, schools for best performance

By Lawrence Chilomo, MANA

Chikwawa District Council on Tuesday awarded primary schools, their teachers and education zones for their best performance in the number of leaners selected to national secondary schools across the country in the 2018/2019 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE).

Speaking during the award ceremony at Chikwawa Primary School under Boma Zone, Chikwawa Council’s director of education youth and sports, Chrissie Chimsale said the awards were to acknowledge their performance and inspire them to continue working hard.

The education office gave out K5,000 to each teacher per a selected student while trophies were awarded to the best three schools and zones.

“Let me assure you all that this is an ongoing program which will be coming each and every academic year.

“This, I believe, gives an opportunity to other remaining teachers to be achieving the best results,” she said.

One of the best teachers from Ngabu SOS, Kenneth Kaputeni, whose school had five learners selected to national secondary schools in the last academic year, received K25,000.

He, therefore, commended Chikwawa District Council through the Education Office for acknowledging his performance as one of the best teachers in promoting primary education in the district.

“The development is good and I can assure you that l have been motivated to work hard and will strive to put an extra gear so that I maintain my position,” he said.

Elizabeth Kamanga, who was awarded the best female teacher at Ngabu SOS, accepted the award with gratitude, saying she was ready to maintain her position as best teacher by trying her best to see many learners selected to national secondary schools.

“I am happy to receive K15,000 as this has motivated me to work extra hard so that next time I should do better than this,” Kamanga said.

Chikwawa’s Boma Zone was best performing zone while Nchalo and Mbewe received special recognitions as good performing education zones in the district.

Mitole Primary School, under Boma Zone, was the best school and was awarded with a trophy and K100,000; Ngabu SOS from Ngabu Zone received a trophy and K50,000 while Malikopo Primary School from Nsenjere Zone emerged third best school and was awarded with a trophy and K30,000.

About 28 teachers in the district received special recognition and awards after leaners from their schools got selected to national secondary schools in the country.