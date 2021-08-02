Chakwera strongly denies his daughter deployed to a foreign mission in Belgium

Chakwera during the press conference together with his Vice-President Saulos Chilima

* Faults Malawi media for putting the country in bad publicity

* You should know that anything you report is regarded as gospel truth by the international community

By Yamikani Sabola, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera strongly denies news reports that he appointed his daughter, Violet to a foreign mission in Belgium and challenged Malawi media to verify with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prove his innocence.

He has since faulted the media for putting the country in bad publicity by reporting rumours without cross checking with relevant authorities.

“You [media] should realise that you are the country’s online ambassadors,” he said on Sunday at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe upon his return from London, United Kingdom (UK) where he attended a Global Education Summit.

“You should know that anything you report is regarded as gospel truth by the international community. I was surprised to note that rumours about my daughter’s purported appointment to Belgium were even picked up by the BBC.”

Chakwera added that negative news reporting and rumour mongering in the country’s media had potential to negatively affect national interests and taint the country’s image.

He said he was a dedicated protector of freedom of expression and urged the media and the public in general to exercise the freedom with responsibility to avoid infringing on others.

Chakwera said his trip, on the invitation from UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyata who co-hosted the event, was very fruitful as he secured various pledges from bilateral and multilateral partners.

Among others, Chakwera said the UK pledged 100,000 CoVID-19 vaccine doses to Malawi, apart from multilateral partners who pledged K4 billion support towards the country’s education sector from 2021 to 2025.

Chakwera also declared two days of national mourning for 21 people who died in a road accident involving a freightliner and a Toyota Coaster along the Lilongwe-Blantyre M1 Road in Ntcheu in the early hours of Sunday.

The 21 people, including 18 women and three children, died on spot while eight others were seriously injured after the Toyota Coaster they were travelling in was hit from behind by a freightliner registration number LA 5591.

It is believed that all the passengers in the Toyota Coaster were returning to Chikhwawa after an exchange visit with a fellow women grouping at Chindoole Village, within Mlanda area in Ntcheu.

After leading in a minute of silence in honour of the dead, President Chakwera said it was a tragic moment for the country to lose all such people in one road accident.

Present at the press briefing was Vice-President, Saulos Chilima who congratulated the president for representing the country well at the global summit as he also awaits to be confirmed as chairperson of Southern African Development Community (SADC).