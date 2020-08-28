Chakwera appoints 23 for diplomatic missions: Wambali, Callista Kachaje, Ngumuya, Kabwila amongst them

By Duncan Mlanjira

Musicians Wambali Mkandawire Allan Ngumuya, former First Lady Callista Mutharika, social and economic commentator Henry Kachaje, former legislator Jessie Kabwila are amongst 23 high profile people that President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed for diplomatic missions.

The appointments of the Ambassadors and High Commissioners are subject to approval by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Wambali Mkandawire shall be the Ambassador to France; Ngumuya Ambassador to Italy and The Vatican Holy See; Callista to Israel; Kachaje High Commissioner to Kenya and Kabwila High Commissioner to Mozambique.

The other ambassadors are Dr. Mathero Michelle Nkhalamba to to Ethiopia and the Permanent Representative to the African Union; Kamuzu Chibambo to the United Nations; John Tembo Jnr. to Switzerland and The European Union.

Rachel Mijiga shall be ambassador to South Africa; Natasha Kanjere Mbereka to Brazil; Rev. Maurice Munthali to Canada; Prof. Blessings Chinsinga to the United States of America; Dr. Thomas Bisika to Germany; Joshua Chisa Mbele to Japan; Edward Governor to Tanzania.

His Lordship Lovemore Munlo shall be the Ambassador to Kuwait; daughter to late Aleke Banda, Mbumba Banda Achuthan to China and Margaret Kubwalo Chaika to the United Arab Emirates

High Commissioners are Chikondi Gibson to Zambia and Permanent Representative to COMESA; Paul Chibingu to Zimbabwe; Jane Dzanjalimodzi to the United Kingdom; Juliana Lunguzi to India and Ralph Mhone to Nigeria.