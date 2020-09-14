Capital City Lions Club donates second set of PPEs; Ntchisi Hospital is recent beneficiary

By Ireen Kayira, MANA

Lions Club of Capital City (LCCC) has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Ntchisi District Hospital worth K1.3 million to boost the hospitals response to COVID-19.

This is LCCC’s second response to the fight against COVID-19 as they first donated such materials to Kabudula Community Hospital in Lilongwe.

The Club’s president, Pierre Mbisa said most hospitals are facing challenges in securing necessary medical materials to assist them in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is for this reason that we discussed with Ntchisi District Health Officer to find out COVID-19 situation in terms of equipment and told us the challenges they are facing,” Mbisa said.

The club was appraised that the hospital does not have enough medical gloves and that most of the patients who visit the hospital come with no masks because they cannot afford to buy one.

Amongst the PPEs donated include face masks to be provided to the patients who cannot afford to buy one.

Ntchisi District Medical Officer, Dr. Yohane Mwale said has recorded eight cases with one death since the outbreak of the pandemic the hospital.

He said the hospital is facing a lot of challenges of inadequate materials in the fight against the pandemic, which needs needs more hands and as such he appreciated LCCC’s gesture, saying it has come at the right time.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday evening, Malawi has registered 12 new COVID-19 cases, seven new recoveries and no new deaths.

The new cases are locally transmitted infections and are all from Lilongwe. Cumulatively, the country has recorded 5,690 cases including 177 deaths and of these cases, 1,141 are imported infections and 4,549 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 3,731 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,782.

There were 443 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours of Sunday evening and cumulatively 48,556 tests have been conducted in the country.

In Sunday’s situation report, co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka joined President Lazarus Chakwera, by calling for strong collaboration in the fight against the pandemic.

In his national COVID-19 update on Saturday, Chakwera urged everyone to take part in this fight to continue reducing the spread of the disease even further.

“If we work together as a nation and take prevention as our part of life and as our daily routine, we can defeat COVID-19 in our country,” Dr. Phuka echoed the President’s sentiments.

“The three W’s (Wash Your Hands, Watch Your Distance, Wear Your Mask) should be a must for everyone to practice as key preventive measures for COVID-19.

“The State President also appreciated the part that the health workers have played in this fight — their selfless, professionalism and heroic acts are very much recognized and appreciated greatly.

“Indeed, our health workers and other frontline staff are a pride to our nation,” he said.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira