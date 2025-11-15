Ascent Soccer’s graduate Latu Kayira moving from Massachusetts’ Brooks School to Duke University in 2027

* Soccer runs deep in the Kayira family as Latu’s father is Peterkins Kayira — one of Malawi’s greatest international football stars

* Our talented forward will join Duke storied men’s soccer program while pursuing a world-class education at a top-10 ranked university

* Latu’s journey from Ascent Soccer in Malawi to Brooks School in Massachusetts, and now to Duke University, highlights the transformative power of the global pathways Ascent paves for its deserving student-athletes

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ascent Soccer’s graduate Latu Kayira, son to one of Malawi’s greatest international football stars, Peterkins Kayira, has made great strides at USA’s Brooks School in Massachusetts as he is set to join Duke University in 2027.

A statement from Ascent Soccer, Malawi’s most successful football academy, indicates that Duke University is one of the United States premier academic and athletic institutions.

“Our talented forward will join the Blue Devils’ storied men’s soccer program while pursuing a world-class education at a top-10 ranked university,” says Ascent Soccer’s co-founder George Maguire in the statement.

“Latu’s journey from Ascent Soccer in Malawi to Brooks School in Massachusetts, and now to Duke University, highlights the transformative power of the global pathways Ascent paves for its deserving student-athletes.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Latu and everything he’s accomplished. His commitment to Duke University represents years of hard work — both on the pitch and in the classroom.

“Latu has shown that with the right support, young players from Malawi can compete and excel at the highest levels globally. Latu is earning everything he deserves and let’s be clear, this is also a team effort.

“We have so much gratitude for the tireless staff and fellow student-athletes who make all of this possible,” says Maguire, who has earned several awards for his and Ascent Soccer’s contributions to Malawi’s football development.

Soccer runs deep in the Kayira family as Latu’s father, Peterkins Kayira, represented Malawi’s national team from the 1980s till early 1990s, earning caps in World Cup qualifiers and African Cup of Nations matches.

Peterkins was part of the Malawi squad that won the 1988 East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup — demonstrating the same competitive spirit that Latu now brings to the pitch.

Ascent Soccer highlights that since arriving at Brooks, “Latu made an immediate impact on one of New England’s most competitive prep soccer programs in the Independent School League (ISL), and his progression on the pitch has been remarkable”.

“From four assists as a freshman to seven goals and four assists as a sophomore — to an explosive 11 goals and nine assists as a junior, in 18 games — Latu is adding to the Brooks rich soccer tradition, which won the 2017 ISL Championship and national title with an undefeated season, and produced USA national team star Charlie Davies.

“With the move to Duke in 2027, Latu wll join a school that consistently ranks in the top-10 among US universities, with the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC) being recognised as having the highest academically ranked collection of member institutions among all major athletic conferences.”

The statement further takes cognizance that Duke University’s men’s soccer program consistently competes at the highest level, with a legacy that included the 1986 NCAA National Championship and multiple ACC Championships.

“Its head coach John Kerr, who captained that championship team and won the Hermann Trophy as the nation’s top player, has led Duke since 2008, producing All-Americans and professional players year over year.”

On his part, Ascent Soccer’s acting Academy Director, Marc Schwenk contends that Latu Kayira’s commitment to Duke University continues the institution’s mission “of creating opportunities where they are needed most”.

“Through world-class academy training, rigorous academic preparation, and character development at Ascent’s Lilongwe campus, the program prepares youth of talent and promise for success at elite institutions worldwide, with students now at Northeastern University, Trinity College, Brooks, Milton Academy, Middlesex School and now, Duke.

“Duke University is getting an exceptional young man who embodies everything we strive to nurture here at Ascent Soccer. We can’t wait to watch him compete, and thrive, at the highest level of college soccer, while earning a world-class education,” says Schwenk, adding that Latu is expected to complete his senior year at Brooks before joining Duke for the 2027 season.