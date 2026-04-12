Angola rope in Senegal’s AfCON 2021 winning coach Aliou Cissé

* His appointment signals a fresh start for the Palancas Negras as they look to rebuild momentum on the continental stage

* I am very honoured to join this great footballing nation. I see Angola as an ambitious country — together, we will write a great story

Maravi Express

Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) nation, Angola have appointed Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) 2021 winning coach, Aliou Cissé — replacing Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle, who was dismissed after the Palancas Negras’ early exit at AfCON Morocco 2025.

The team failed to progress beyond the group stage and Cissé’s appointment marks a start of a new era for the Palancas Negras. The 50-year-old was officially unveiled in Luanda on Thursday, less than 24 hours after leaving his role in Libya, as Angola moved quickly to secure one of the continent’s most respected coaches.

“I am very honoured to join this great footballing nation,” Cissé said at his unveiling. “I see Angola as an ambitious country — together, we will write a great story.”

The former Senegal captain, who was hailed as a hero for leading his country to the AfCON glory in 2021, will begin work immediately, with friendly matches scheduled during the June FIFA international window set to serve as the foundation of his tenure.

His primary objective will be guiding Angola through qualification for the AfCON 2027, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Angola had impressed at the AfCON 2023, reaching the quarter-finals, but were unable to replicate that form two years later in Morocco, prompting changes in the technical leadership.

Cissé arrives with recent knowledge of his new team, having faced Angola while in charge of Libya during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers — drawing 1-1 in his first match before securing a 1-0 away victory in the return fixture — a result that played a role in ending Angola’s hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup.

Now tasked with leading the same group of players, Cissé will look to apply his experience and tactical discipline to reshape the squad and build a more consistent side.

With expectations high, the former Senegal coach is expected to bring structure, leadership and a winning mentality to a team seeking stability.

In Luanda, a new cycle has begun — and for Cissé, the challenge will be to transform promise into progress as Angola aim to re-establish themselves among Africa’s competitive forces.—Reporting by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express