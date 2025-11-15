Airtel Malawi Plc pledges continued investment as its executives meet new ICT Minister Namalomba

Shadric Namalomba (3rd from right) meeting the Airtel Malawi executives

* Airtel Malawi invests about K19 billion annually in digital infrastructure and has paid approximately K200 billion in taxes in 2025

* It operates 2G, 3G and 4G technologies across all sites and maintains multiple redundancy routes through Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania to ensure reliable connectivity

* It will roll out 19 new network sites within the next two months and has entered into a strategic partnership with Starlink Lilongwe Ltd to enhance connectivity in underserved areas

By Alfred Banda, MANA

Airtel Malawi Plc leadership paid a courtesy call on Friday to the newly-appointed Minister of Information & Communication Technologies, Shadreck Namalomba, where they reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding digital infrastructure, improving service quality, and supporting national development through continued investment and corporate social responsibility.

The Airtel team was led by interim Board chairperson, Kaisi Sadala, joined by Managing Director, Aashish Dutt; Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, who is also company secretary, Christopher Nkhonjera Chibwana, and Head of Regulatory Affairs, Arthur Kapolo.

Sadala congratulated Namalomba on his appointment and assured him that Airtel is intensifying efforts to improve network coverage and customer experience nationwide.

Managing Director Aashish Dutt said Airtel invests about K19 billion annually in digital infrastructure and has paid approximately K200 billion in taxes in 2025 — adding that Airtel operates 2G, 3G and 4G technologies across all sites and maintains multiple redundancy routes through Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania to ensure reliable connectivity.

Locally, the company is partnering with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) to use overhead power lines for additional redundancy.

Dutt announced that Airtel will roll out 19 new network sites within the next two months and has entered into a strategic partnership with Starlink Lilongwe Ltd to enhance connectivity in underserved areas.

Airtel also reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly in the education sector.

The Minister, accompanied by the Secretary for the Ministry, Harold Msusa, welcomed the Airtel delegation and expressed readiness to work with the company in advancing Malawi’s digital transformation agenda.

Namalomba described the engagement as important for aligning government and industry priorities: “As a new government and a new ministry leadership, it was important for Airtel, as a key industry player, to brief us on the issues affecting the sector.

“We discussed challenges such as forex shortages, which are preventing companies from procuring equipment and maintaining networks. Airtel has a lot of Malawi kwacha sitting idle because they cannot access forex.

“We will engage the Ministry of Finance so that payments to their foreign vendors are prioritised,” said Minister while challenging Airtel and other operators to explore local solutions.

“We encouraged them to think outside the box. Instead of waiting for forex, they can explore downward integration such as assembling smartphones locally. The uptake of smartphones in Malawi remains low, which affects digital access.”

He added that tax policy adjustments are being considered to improve digital inclusion, saying: “We also looked at how taxes are applied on devices and equipment. Maybe the focus should shift to taxing the service rather than the gadgets, so that smartphones become more affordable to citizens.”

Namalomba proposed the establishment of a joint working committee between government and ICT industry players, saying: “Issues like forex shortages, dropped calls and high taxes affect the whole industry.

“We need regular meetings, maybe every three months, so that we can explore solutions together and submit them to Cabinet,” he said.

The meeting ended with both sides committing to stronger collaboration as Malawi pushes for universal digital access and improved service delivery.

Airtel Malawi always maintains that it is more than a network — it is a bridge to connected lives, empowered dreams, and drivers of progress and as Malawi’s leading mobile service provider, it delivers seamless 4G/LTE, 3G, and 2G wireless networks, alongside high-speed fixed broadband.

Since 2010, Airtel Malawi has been committed to innovation and inclusion, ensuring that every Malawian stays connected to opportunities, loved ones, and a brighter future; and as part of Airtel Africa’s footprint in 14 countries, its mission remains clear — to empower communities and make digital accessibility a reality.

Just this week, Airtel Africa announced a partnership with Nokia to build a transformative, high-capacity terrestrial fiber network spanning East and Central Africa for its cutting-edge fiber service, Airtel Africa Telesonic.

In statement from Cape Town, South Africa, the company indicated that the strategic project aims to connect multiple African countries and link submarine cables to terrestrial networks — “significantly enhancing digital connectivity across the continent”.

“It will contribute towards boosting economic growth and improving the quality of life for communities in the continent by providing affordable and reliable digital infrastructure,” said the statement.

The project, which was unveiled at the 28th edition of AfricaCom — the largest gathering of Africa-focused connectivity leaders in the world — is expected to connect the 2Africa subsea cable to Africa’s terrestrial networks, providing affordable and reliable connectivity.

“By leveraging Telesonic’s fiber assets and subsea cable systems, the initiative is expected to meet the growing demand for wholesale data in Africa, fostering economic growth and development.

“With Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform, this new technology will enable the network to support up to 38 Terabits per second (Tbps) to facilitate fast data transfer and is C+L Band Ready to enhance its capacity. It will play a critical role in high-speed connectivity and delivering cloud-based services.

“Powered by Nokia’s high-speed coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE) technology, the Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network consisting of 139 nodes is deployed spanning multiple countries.

“In addition to building Africa’s digital infrastructure, this project underscores Telesonic’s commitment to empowering businesses, education, and healthcare in Africa.”

Operating across sub-Saharan Africa, Airtel Africa provides national and international mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services to 161.1 million customers.

The leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services’ strategy is focused on delivering a great customer experience across the entire footprint and increasing digital and financial inclusion to transform lives across Africa, in line with its corporate purpose.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express; Pictures from Capital Hill by Pickson Chipeso, MANA