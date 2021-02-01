Airtel injects additional K100m as corporate response towards fight against COVID-19 pandemic

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Malawi Plc has injected an additional K100 million to mitigate the challenges in the fight against the current second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic the country is facing.

This additional K100 million supplements an earlier donation of K104 million that the mobile phone service provider made in June last year, which was donated to the presidential task force on COVID-19 that was used to purchase ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Combined with last year’s support, Airtel’s total contribution to COVID-19 fight has now reached K204mn.

In a statement, Airtel said in liaison with the presidential task force, this K100 million this time will go towards the purchase of COVID-19 test kits, personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline healthcare workers and oxygen concentrators, to address some gaps that are currently crippling the healthcare facilities across the country.

“As our communities continue to face enormous challenges in responding to the virus effectively, it has, however, been humbling to witness the spirit of togetherness prevail in the people of Malawi and in diaspora in fundraising and supporting government’s efforts.

“And so, as we do our part, I would like to urge more players in the private sector to continue to mobilize resources to support the various lacking areas in this fight.

Please Be Smart. Be Safe. And Protect others as you would yourselves,” says Airtel’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto.

In the past 24 hours of Sunday, the country registered 477 new COVID-19 cases, 297 new recoveries and 15 new deaths, bringing the total active cases to 14,436.

Of the new cases 475 are locally transmitted with Blantyre having the highest at 198 followed by Lilongwe at 97 and 44 from Thyolo.

There were 32 new cases from Zomba, 13 from Mchinji, 11 from Karonga and 10 from Kasungu.

Of the 15 new COVID-19 related deaths, six are from Lilongwe, two each from Zomba and Karonga and one each from Blantyre, Nkhata Bay, Mangochi, Ntcheu, and Kasungu districts.

Also in the past 24 hours of Sunday, 32 cases were admitted while 34 were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, a total of 245 active cases are admitted in over 20 hospitals across the country with Blantyre registering the highest at 77 followed by Lilongwe at 52 and 13 in Karonga, 12 in Mzimba North, 11 each in Nkhotakota and Mulanje and 10 in Zomba.

From the cumulative 23,963 cases recorded since April last year, 8,615 have now recovered while deaths are at 702 (case fatality rate at 2.9%).

Meanwhile, in an effort to provide adequate space and improve quality of care to the critically ill or severe COVID-19 patients, the Ministry of Health is setting up field hospitals and on Sunday, one was commissioned at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

In its situation report, the presidential task force says patients are being transferred in phases from Kamuzu Central and Bwaila Hospitals and encourages those that are COVID-19 positive and experiencing shortness of breath should proceed to seek care at Bingu National Stadium.

The presidential task force reiterates to the communities surrounding the Bingu National Stadium that just as any other hospital, the operations there will ensure strict infection prevention and control practices to reduce the risk of disease transmission within the hospital as well as to the public surrounding the facility.

In order for this to be achieved, the stadium has become a restricted area and the public is requested to strictly observe the following:

• No vending and loitering around the field hospital

• Sporting and recreational activities around the field hospital have been suspended

• No visitors will be allowed inside the facility

• Strictly follow the instructions given by the security agencies and the health workers at the facility

• Avoid practicing stigma and discrimination towards COVID-19 patients and health workers

• Avoid spread rumours and misinformation

• Avoid threatening health workers and other frontline staff

Everyone to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures

• Frequent handwashing with soap

• Proper wearing of masks

• Avoiding over crowded places

• Practicing cough and sneeze etiquette

• Staying away from others if one has flu like symptoms

• Decontaminate commonly touched surfaces