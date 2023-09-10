After 9 rounds of games each in Egypt, Lucie Chimeta won 4, Alipo Namangale 3, Mphatso Chikopa 2

Malawi’s Ambassador to Egypt HE Catherine Kunje joined the children during the closing ceremony

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the conclusion of the 2023 Africa Youth Chess Championship held in Cairo, Egypt, Malawi’s three Malawi — Alipo Namangale, Lucie Chimeta and Mphatso Chikopa Lucie managed to win games after 9 rounds of games each.

Lucie, playing in Under-8, finished with 4, Alipo (also in Under-8) had 3, while Mphatso in Under-14 won 2 and Zone 4.5 chess president Susan Namangale — who accompanied the delegation as parent together with Lucie’s mother, Lauryn — said: This was a great learning experience for the children. Exposure to international tournaments is the only way for them to be competitive and improve.”

On its Facebook page Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) said they appreciate the efforts of the two parents for the support rendered to the young players throughout the tournament.

“Participating in international tournaments is a pivotal experience for young chess players,” said the report. “Such events offer a platform to refine their skills and engage with diverse playing styles.

“Facing different opponents from around the continent is a crucible for growth, fostering both chess prowess and essential life skills like resilience.”

Meanwhile, Namangale — who is founder of Dadaz Chess Academy which is nurturing talents from grassroots level, announces that she secured a partnership with Egyptian Chess Academy that will allow Dadaz kids to benefit from online group training by coaches from Egyptian academy.

She reported on Facebook that the founder of Egyptian Chess Academy, Kareem Wigeih has a history in Malawi when he participated in the Africa Junior Championship hosted by Malawi when be was 13 years old and won as champion.

“Kareem would like to give back to Malawi by supporting Malawi children to improve their chess skills,” she said. “The partnership agreement was witnessed by the ACC president madam Tshepiso Lopang in Cairo at the conclusion of the Africa Youth Chess Championship.

The three players are members of Dadaz Chess Academy and before the trip, Lucie and Alipo warmed up well through a competitive junior tournament — Back-to-School Under-10 and Under-16 — that Dadaz Academy hosted a week before the tournament in Cairo in conjunction with Vitalite and Germany-based company, Zimpertec as sponsors.

The Back-to-School was also organised in conjunction with The Gift of Chess, a US chess charity whose global head is Namangale herself.

Zimpertec’ Chief Executive Officer, Urlich Zimmerman, who happens to be Germany’s Fide Master (FM), travelled all the way from Germany to grace the event and he spiced it up by playing a ceremonial match against Malawi’s own FM Joseph Mwale — in which the Malawi chess champion beat the German by two points to zero in britz.

Zimmerman also brought with him chess books as a donation to Dadaz Academy to set up a chess library. Zimpertec is a German-based company working closely with Vitalite Malawi to ease access to quality solar products for the people of Malawi and together they accelerate electricity access in rural areas by providing long-lasting PayGo Solar Home Systems.



The profiles of the three juniors in Cairo are that Lucie is 2022 Under-8 girls national champion; was part of national team at 2022 Africa Youth Championship in Zambia; a gold medalist at Dadaz Chess Championship in Mzuzu; was the youngest player at the 2023 National Championship and is a silver medalists at 2023 Africa Schools Chess online qualifiers.

Alipo is gold medalist at Mpilo Tournament in Mzuzu in the youth category, silver medalist in Central Region Chess League Open Championship youth category, 2018 Under-8 boys national champion; and also represented Malawi at the Under-7 2021 Africa Schools chess Championship in Kenya and as Under-8 at the 2022 Africa Schools chess Championship in Zambia.

Mphatso is a bronze medalist at Central West Education Division, silver medalist at 2022 Dadaz Chess Open in Lilongwe and also represented Malawi in Under-12 at the 2021 Africa Schools Chess in Kenya.

Alipo, son to Susan Namangale, started playing at age 5; Lucie — whose mother played chess when she was in school — was introduced to the game at the age of 6 while Mphatso was at 11 years old.