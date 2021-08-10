Silver Strikers risk being fined K2.5m if they withdraw from CAF Confederation Cup

Silver Stadium and its club house in Lilongwe

By Duncan Mlanjira

If Silver Strikers go ahead with their plans withdraw from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup they are going to be fined close to K2.5m (US$3,000) from the continental football governing body and a further K1 million from Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

In a statement to their supporters and other stakeholders, Silver say the decision has been taken because currently their head coach McDonald Mtetemera is on suspension and his availability for the CAF matches cannot be guaranteed until his case is fully investigated and concluded.

Silver say they have taken cognizance that to participate in the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-clubs competitions, a team’s head coach must have a CAF A Licence as a basic mandatory requirement and his assistant to have CAF B licence.

Teams that do not fulfill these requirements would not be allowed to be on the technical bench during the assigned CAF matches.

As his case is under investigation and awaits conclusion, “the club’s board of directors has advised that the team withdraws from the tournament forthwith”.

Mtetemera’s assistant coach registered for the CAF competition was Zambian Daniel Kabwe, who was recently fired after failing to deliver on his agreed and promised pledge to win 24 games in the TNM Super League.

Kabwe, who holds a CAF B Licence and a UEFA B Licence, was fired because Silver only managed to win 14 league games.

The Bankers are second on the TNM Super League with 46 points from 23 games of 14 wins; 4 draws and 5 wins and can’t go on to win the other 10 games since they are remaining with 8 games.

Thus in the statement from chief executive officer, Thokozani Chimbali, says following unforeseable event sorrounding the technical panel, they “have made this decision having taken account different options and their consequential events and the decision now outweighs the consequences”.

According to FAM, the fine from CAF could have been much more if the draw for the Confederation Cup had already been conducted.

Meanwhile, at its meeting on August 5, Silver’s Board directors elected Rodrick Chattaika as its chairperson replacing Victor Madhlopa.

A statement from Silver Strikers Company Limited says Chattaika has served in the Board for over six years and holds a Masters in Business Administration with extensive experience in corporate management and institutional administration.

Currently, Chattaika is serving as the chief executive officer for Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute.

“Silver Strikers Company Limited values the usual cooperation it has with all football stakeholders in Malawi; we strongly appreciate and recognise their collaborative support to the Board of the company,” says the statement from company secretary Martin Kachikwati.