Second new COVID-19 related death for September

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi has registered one new death, bringing the total to two 11 days into the month of September and an accumulative total of 177 deaths since the first recorded case in April.

Friday’s situation report from co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka says from the 386 that tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, there were 14 new cases, 37 of which are new recoveries.

Of the new cases, 10 are locally transmitted and four are imported — that were identified among 55 deportees from South Africa and one is a new arrival at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

Cumulatively, Malawi has 5,669 cases that have been identified since April and of these cases, 1,141 are imported infections and 4,528 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 3,720 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,772.

Cumulatively 47,820 tests have been conducted in the country and Dr. Phuka says as the country is having community transmission of COVID-19, everyone needs to treat everyone that they meet as a potential carrier of the virus and to strictly follow all the preventive measures wholesomely.

“The fight of COVID-19 requires that everyone must be involved,” says Dr. Phuka. “Our daily decisions should be aimed at stopping the virus from further spreading and causing more damage on our lives.

“To suppress the virus within our communities, the public is reminded get screened for chronic conditions, which means getting checked if you have diseases such as diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), TB and HIV.

“And to ensure the chronic condition you live with is under control — this means ensuring you are regularly taking medication for diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), HIV, TB and asthma.

“Let me remind those that have been confirmed positive to strictly follow the isolation rules and those that have been in contact with confirmed cases to self-quarantine for 10 days.

“This will help to limit the human to human transmission of COVID-19 in our country. Stay safe! Seek for COVID-19 care early,” said Dr. Phuka.