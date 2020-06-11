Ronaldinho describes his 60 days detention in Paraguay as been ‘hard’

By Tom Farmerly, Daily Mail

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho has spoken of ’60 long days’ as he remains under house arrest in Paraguay while awaiting trial over forged documentation.

The 40-year-old spent 32 days in a Paraguayan prison after he was arrested on March 5 for allegedly trying to enter the country on a fake passport.

Since his release from jail in April, Ronaldinho has stayed at a hotel in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion with his brother, Roberto, who was also charged with the same crime.

The former Brazil international, who had faced up to six months in prison before he reportedly paid a £1.3 million bond, said he is “very calm” and is doing “anything to pass time in the most pleasant way possible”.

He told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo: “It has been 60 long days.”

He compared his house arrest to those who have been isolating in their homes during lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “People in their homes must imagine what it must be like not being able to do what you are used to.

“I think that is something that will remain with us all forever after living in this complicated experience.

“I hope that soon everything will return to normal and we can return to our homes. Hopefully everything will be as before.”

Ronaldinho is staying in the four-star Hotel Palmaroga, which is one of a number of hotels owned by Barcelona. Along with the club, he thanked those who have stuck by him over the last couple of months.

“Definitely, Barcelona and I are united forever. It will always be my second city,” he added. “Barcelona always treats me with a lot of love and respect. I thank you with all my heart for the messages and your love.

“It is the most incredible club and the fans live deep in my heart. I thank you with all my heart.”

When quizzed about messages from Samuel Eto’o, Carles Puyol and others Ronaldinho said: “The relationship we have is very special and I had a great time at Barça with all my teammates during the adventure that plays football.

“I am a football player with love and profession. They know me well and they know it was not an easy time.

“[Samuel Eto’o’s] words were important and they helped me get out of this storm as soon as possible. Thank you with all my heart.”

The 2005 and 2006 LaLiga champion won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and was named the Ballon d’Or winner 2005.—Additional reporting by Anye Nde Nsoh, kick442.com-Cameroon