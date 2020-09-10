Police officers encouraged to upgrade their academic credentials

By Daniel Namwini, MANA

Commissioner of Police responsible for Central West Region, Merlyne Yolamu has encouraged police officers to upgrade their education in order to compete for high positions.

Yolamu made the remarks on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a day-long customer care and professional code of ethics training under the theme ‘Soul Searching’ that targeted Central West Region’s police stations such as Kanengo, Kawale, Lilongwe, Nathenje, and Lumbadzi.

She encouraged women officers more to consider upgrading their academic credentials and promised that the Inspector General (IG) of Police was ready to motivate officers who performs well in their education.

“We have observed that biological and social roles affect our performance in education but this is not a barrier. Go back to school and endeavor to compete with other people in high positions,” Yolamu said.

Regional community policing coordinator, Superintendent Patricia Njawili, who is doing Masters in International Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Studies in Spain, made testimony that women should endeavour to further their education to be considered for promotions.

“When Police officers upgrade their education, it can be easy for them to be promoted in the Malawi Police Services because the bosses trust them that they can produce well-articulated work in as far as Police work is concerned,” Njawili said.

Meanwhile, Yolamu urged the officers to uphold their professional and ethical standards when carrying out their duties.

“Our duty is to protect civilians and make sure that there is peace and order in the country. So we must act in accordance with these principles,” she said.

Yolamu warned that any Police officer involved in malpractice such as corruption, criminal activities among others will be dealt with and there would be no protection from management.

She appealed to the officers to avoid engaging in various crimes and check on their alcohol consumption that tarnish their images and the Malawi Police Service.

Yolamu urged the officers to be determined and disciplined in the execution of their duties.

“As Police Officers, you need to be disciplined, dedicated and determined. These attributes are what are required for you to execute well the duties of your position in eradicating crime.

“You should also never engage in soliciting favors from members of the public as this will destroy your reputation as police officers,” she said.

On behalf of the participants, Kanengo’s Sub-Inspector Michael Gondwe promised to uphold their professional and ethical standards when carrying out their duties.

He asked fellow officers to refrain from gender based violence in their families and drunkenness so that they can re-build confidence and trust that they lost from the public.