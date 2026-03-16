Persistent downpours expected to continue affecting most parts of the country

* Could trigger localised flash floods, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone communities where soils are already saturated from previous rains

* Districts classified under elevated flood risk (Category 6) include Nkhotakota, Salima, Blantyre, Thyolo, Chiradzulu and Mulanje

By Khumbo Msambala Salanje, MANA

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has issued a heavy rainfall warning urging the public to remain alert as the persistent downpours are expected to continue affecting most parts of Malawi.

In a statement, the DCCMS says the ongoing rains are associated with a low-pressure system currently hovering over the country, with the most significant impacts expected along the lakeshore areas and across the Southern Region.

Authorities warn that the continued rainfall could trigger localised flash floods, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone communities where soils are already saturated from previous rains.

Districts classified under elevated flood risk (Category 6) include Nkhotakota, Salima, Blantyre, Thyolo, Chiradzulu and Mulanje. Run-off from highland areas is also expected to increase the risk of flooding in the Shire Valley, particularly in Chikwawa and Nsanje, according to the statement.

It further says rainfall totals may exceed 100mm within 24 hours, heightening the likelihood of flash floods in areas with poor drainage.

Communities are thus advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers; stay away from weak structures during storms; and remain alert in landslide-prone highland districts.

The authorities have further said that weather conditions are being closely monitored, with further updates expected to safeguard lives and property.

Meanwhile, Malawi will on March 23 join the global community in commemorating World Meteorological Day, with experts reflecting on the critical role of weather observation in navigating climate change.

This year’s theme; ‘Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow’, underscores the necessity of monitoring current environmental shifts to build a resilient future. DCCMS Director, Dr. Lucy Mtilatila, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday that the theme focuses on how long-term data collection informs people to understand climate trends.

“We can say the climate is changing in Malawi because someone carried out observations many years ago,” she said. “The monitoring we do today will provide the foundation that future generations rely on.”

She added that DCCMS has organised a week-long awareness campaign culminating in a national conference that will bring together stakeholders for panel discussions and dialogues to share experiences and address climate-related hazards: “We want to involve as many people as possible, including the private sector. We want everyone to work together.” Mtilatila said.

Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) head of Department of Meteorology and Climate Sciences, Dr. Vincent Msadala, described the day as a vital opportunity for national reflection of effects of climate change and other related issues.

“It allows us to reflect on what we must do to address meteorological challenges we face as a country,” he said, adding that the theme serves as a reminder that effective risk management is impossible without precise measurement of weather patterns.

Msadala highlighted the synergy between academia and government, noting that MUST’s Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and Climate Sciences programme works closely with DCCMS to provide students with hands-on training.—Additional reporting by Angel Chunda, MANA; edited by Maravi Express