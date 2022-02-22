Over 80,000 people in Chiradzulu to have access to clean water

Bande signing the project contract

By Robert Maloya & Linda Likomwa, MANA

About 84,500 people in Chiradzulu are expected to have access to clean water through Clean Water and Sanitation for Everyone, Everywhere project that World Vision International (WVI) and Water for People launched on Friday in the district.

The launch was graced by newly-appointed Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, John Bande, who hailed the project saying it marked a milestone in the partnership between Malawi Government, World Vision and Water for People.

“This event marks yet another milestone in efforts towards the achievement of universal WASH coverage across the country,” Bande said.

“As government, we appreciate the work these two organization are doing because historically World Vision International and Water for People have played a major role in water systems and sanitation in Malawi’s 28 district.”

Bande added that currently 2.2 million people have access to clean water due to the works of these two development partners which he said fits into government’s aspirations reflected in the Malawi Growth Development strategy III, sustainable development goals as well as MW2063 Agenda.

World Vision National Director, Francis Dube described lack of water sanitation in the district as a threat to national development, saying these are fundemental to public health — hence the project to address the alarming levels of poor water hygiene.

“We are compelled to push this project forward as figures indicate that 75% of households in Chiradzulu has no access to clean water,” Dube said.

“So far only two out of 10 people in Traditional Areas (T/As) have attained Open Defecation Free status, 81% of people here have no hand washing facilities and this project will help the targeted population.”

He added that they will also construct mechanized water systems and further build placenta pits and incinerators in 12 health centre facilities.

They are also set to drill 100 boreholes and add seven more boreholes to schools — while fixing over 100 broken borehores.

Water for People country director, Ulemu Chiluzi urged unity among the District Council, chiefs and Members of Parliament in the district as the project is being implemented.

“The success of this project depends on all of you. If you stand united, this project will accomplish its goal and benefit the district in it’s entirety,” he said.

World Vision has been implementing WASH activities aimed at improving child wellbeing in all the 28 districts for 29 years and the three-year project being implemented by the two organizations is worth K8 billion.