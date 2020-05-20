Mzuzu Central Hospital intensifies COVID-19 measures

By Wisdom Ngwira, MANA

Mzuzu Central Hospital has opened a new guardian shelter and carpark as a new drive to contain further spread of the Coronavirus.

The new facility has limited number of guardians and visitors in gaining entry into the hospital’s wards and the mortuary.

Mzuzu Central Hospital spokesperson, Arnold Kaira said with more COVID-19 cases being registered, it was necessary for the hospital to ensure that new measures are introduced and adhered to by all people.

“In ensuring that we observe the Ministry of Health specification on social distancing, we have decided to open a new carpark as well as a new guardian shelter away from the initial hospital premise where all vehicles and guardians will be putting up,” Kaira said.

The hospital has put in place a mechanism where everyone entering the facility is subjected to temperature tests to detect COVID-19 signs.

“What we are doing is that we are testing people at the entry so if one is certified fit, he or she is given a card to enter the hospital, but if we find out that one needs further tests, we further question them a few things.

“From such investigations, it’s easy for us to seriously suspect such people to have the virus and we initially subject them to the COVID-19 tests.

“All this is done to prevent people from contracting as well as spreading the virus,” he said.

In Mzimba, Save the Children International has donated assorted COVOD-19 related items to M’mbelwa District Council include 35 bicycles, hand sanitizers, chlorine, water buckets and face masks.

Speaking after the handover ceremony recently at Mzimba District Hospital, Save the Children Director of Operations, Frank Mwafulirwa said the organisation wanted to complement the district’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

He said his organisation was also supporting Phalombe, Mwanza, Neno and Ntcheu in a similar way.

“As Save the Children, we wanted to complement efforts in COVID-19 fight, specifically in areas of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, child protection and community mobilisation,” Mwafulirwa said.

He then commended World Bicycle Relief for the donation of 100 bicycles which will be distributed to Ntcheu, Phalombe and Mzimba.

“The bicycles will actually solve mobility problems that community health workers like Health Surveillance Assistants and Child Protection workers find in their course of work,” he said.

Mzimba District’s director for health and social services, Lumbani Munthali said the gesture was timely, saying the fight against COVID-19 was becoming tougher.

“A special mention should go to Save the Children for the unwavering support rendered to Mzimba Hospital as the fight against COVID-19 rages on,” he said.

Besides the K65million government gave to M’mbelwa District Council for the cause, Munthali said other partners have also supported the district with capacity building for health workers and volunteers as well as with various medical equipment.

“I would like to applaud other partners as well for the support rendered to us as we continue working tirelessly to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” Munthali said.

“However, Mzimba District has not yet registered any positive case of COVID-19 since April 2 when the country reported its first three cases.”

All health centres in the district, according to Muthali, were strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures including monitoring of patients as directed by the Ministry of Health.—Additional reporting by Jeremiah Mphande, MANA