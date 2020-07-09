MV Ilala back on Lake Malawi after workers sit-in



By Leonard Masauli, MANA



Islanders of Likoma and Chizumulu can now breathe a sigh of relief following the return of MV Ilala services on Lake Malawi after a three-week suspension due to workers sit-in.

The vessel’s suspension crippled businesses for many and affected travelers on private and official errands as only boats, which are smaller in size, could operate on the lake.

However, on Monday, July 6, the vessel was back on the lake, sailing from Monkey Bay to Nkhata Bay via Likoma and Chizumulu Islands.

Spokesperson for Malawi Shipping Company, Thomas Chafunya said the vessel is back while labour issues at hand are on dialogue by parties involved.

A rice vendor, Atrick Munthali, said the return of the ship is relief, especially on the safety of travelers.