MultiChoice launches 50+ channel GOtv Supa package at K18,000 monthly subscription

Some of the channels on GOtv Supa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Effective Monday, November 2, MultiChoice clients can choose to upgrade their GOtv packages to a brand-new one — GOtv Supa, which has over 50 channels at a monthly subscription of K18,000.

The new package will also be offered for as a complimentary 30-day viewing window at no charge for subscribers of GOtv Max once they renew their subscription at K14,000 in December.

The difference between GOtv Supa and GOtv Max — comprehensive package that includes access to sports, kids, and general entertainment channels — is at K4,000.

GOtv Supa adds to four as packages on offer for viewers as the others are GOtv Plus, offers a glimpse into a wide range of content genres but does not include as many channels as GOtv Max.

GOtv Value is an entry-level option offering 24-hour sports highlights, movies, kids’ shows, and local entertainment while GOtv Lite is more basic content but bringing the best in local entertainment.

At the launch through a press briefing on Monday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, MultiChoice Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje this brand-new affirms that “when it comes to the best quality African-grown entertainment, GOtv certainly delivers the best”.

“This festive season, the proudly African entertainment provider is reaffirming its commitment to audiences by introducing this brand-new package that packs a Supa punch, without putting extra pressure on the purse strings,” she said.

She added that GOtv Supa package will offer a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels, featuring more entertainment for the kids, more drama-filled telenovelas, and more proudly African content.

“It’s an affordable upgrade that unlocks a world of the finest entertainment for the entire family — the ultimate gift this festive season.

“With the festive season fast approaching, families need affordable ways to spend time together, we hope the launch of this entertainment-focused package will do exactly that,” Makunje said.

Even though no additional sports channels are added, the new package is set to focus on an extensive catalogue of general entertainment channels while GOtv Supa subscribers will able to view all the sporting action available on GOtv Max.

“In terms of home entertainment, GOtv Supa is set to become a game-changer,” Makunje said. “It joins an already extensive entertainment family within the GOtv offering, with tailored options from GOtv Lite to GOtv Max available in regions such as Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, and Ghana.

“With the additional channels, there is certainly something for everyone to enjoy on GOtv Supa.”

Some of the channels included in this new package are: Honey​, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic​, Rok, Kix Channel, Zambezi Magic, National Geographic​ and Boomerang as the only a glimpse of what viewers can expect to enjoy.

To get the package, existing customers can download the MyGOtv App to update their current subscription or finally make the leap. They can also get connected to GOtv Supa by contacting MultiChoice Sankha Wekha retailers and service agents.

This new development comes at a time when MultiChoice is celebrating its 25th anniversary of business offering the best pay-tv services that include DStv.

The company started as a joint venture between Raise Limited a Malawian owned firm, and MultiChoice Africa Holdings and as the business continued to grow and expand it resulted in the launch of GOtv in 2013.

GOtv offered an alternative and affordable pay-tv services which enriches Malawians’ lives through entertaining, educating and financially empowering communities through Sankha Wekha registration agents.

Clients are advised to manage their DStv and GOtv subscription easily through the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, available for download via iOS and Android now also enabled with VISA payment to remain active.