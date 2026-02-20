Medical doctors to engage Ministry of Health on President Mutharika’s Executive Order

* That bars public health careworkers from owning business interests in private health facilities

* They recognise and support the government’s efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability and patient safety within the health sector

* And underpins the other Presidential Executive Order that prohibits bribery and informal payments in public health facilities that such conduct is unethical, unlawful, and contrary to the principles that guide medical practice

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Medical Doctors Union of Malawi (MDUM) and the Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) indicate that they will “urgently engage with the Ministry of Health to seek clarification on the intent, scope and implementation framework” of President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s Executive Order No. 1 of 2026, that, among others, bars public health careworkers from owning business interests in private health facilities.



In a statement issued today, February 20, 2026, the two bodies maintain that they “recognise and support the government’s efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability and patient safety within the health sector” and underpins the other Presidential Executive Order that prohibits bribery and informal payments in public health facilities.

“Such conduct is unethical, unlawful, and contrary to the principles that guide medical practice. However, we have concerns regarding the provision imposing a blanket restriction on ownership or shareholding in private health facilities by government-employed health workers.

“While preventing conflicts of interest is a legitimate objective, a total prohibition raises legal and practical concerns, including potential infringement of economic rights, challenges in implementation, and possible disruption of essential health services.”

The two bodies emphasise that they “remain committed to constructive dialogue to ensure that reforms are lawful, proportionate and sustainable, while safeguarding uninterrupted health care delivery for all Malawians”.

Lasting improvements in the health sector will be achieved through collaboration, system strengthening, accountability and mutual support”, thus the medical fraternity’s wish to engage the Ministry of Health as the way forward.

