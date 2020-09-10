Man nabbed in Kasungu over fake K 2,000 banknotes

By Vincent Khonje, MANA

Police in Kasungu arrested Filodi Goodson, 35 on Tuesday for possessing fake K2,000 banknotes.

The suspect was arrested at around 10 am at Vijumo village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mwase after Police detectives were tipped that there was a certain man lodging at Midima Rest House who was suspected of possessing the K2,000 fake.

According to Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Harry Namwaza, following the intelligence gathered, they accosted the suspect and was indeed in possession of a bunch of K2,000 fake banknotes amounting to K320,000 but all notes bearing the same serial number AT4426785.

The fake banknotes have been taken to the Reserve Bank of Malawi for authentication by experts before the suspect is taken to court.

Goodson hails from Ngolovani Village, TA Nsakambewa in Dowa District.