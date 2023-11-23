Malawi to sign UN’s sustainable development cooperation framework

* A bold new commitment to strengthen partnerships to achieve the SDGs and national development priorities

* It also represents renewed hope in our collective resolve to do all we can to positively transform the lives of the people we serve

* Leaving no-one behind, while protecting the planet for the generations to come

By Duncan Mlanjira

Government of Malawi is expected to sign the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2024- 2028 today, November 23.

A statement from the UN office in Lilongwe says the UNSDCF signifies a commitment to accelerate sustainable development efforts in Malawi, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the national development plan, MW2063.

The UN’s Resident Coordinator in Malawi, Rebecca Adda-Dontoh is quoted in the statement as describing the signing of the agreement as a “pivotal moment” — saying: “The signing of the cooperation framework represents a bold new commitment to strengthen partnerships to achieve the SDGs and national development priorities.

“It also represents renewed hope in our collective resolve to do all we can to positively transform the lives of the people we serve, leaving no-one behind, while protecting the planet for the generations to come.”

The statement further says despite facing challenges like climate-induced disasters, health crises, and geopolitical conflicts, “Malawi remains resolute in achieving the SDGs by 2030 and the goals of MW2063”.

“The framework aims to regain development momentum, leveraging six critical transitions across food systems, energy access, digital connectivity, education, jobs, and climate change.

“Embedded within the framework are guiding principles of inclusivity, human rights, gender equality, resilience, sustainability, and accountability.

“Both the Government of Malawi and the United Nations reaffirm their commitment to work hand in hand, ensuring full accountability to the people of Malawi to deliver on the promises outlined within the Cooperation Framework.”

The UN said the signing of the UNSDCF marks “a journey towards sustainable development in Malawi, heralding renewed hope and a strengthened commitment towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all”.

The UNSDCF — formerly named United Nations Development Assistance Framework — is the most important instrument for planning and implementation of the UN development activities at country level.

It is an agreement between the UN and the host government which determines and reflects the UN development system’s contributions in the country and shapes the configuration of UN assets required inside and outside the country.

The Cooperation Framework guides the entire UN country team programme cycle, driving planning, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of collective UN support for achieving the 2030 Agenda.

The Cooperation Frameworks are rooted in four key objectives:

1. They must clearly articulate the United Nations’ collective response to help countries address national priorities and gaps in their pathway towards meeting the SDGs.

The Cooperation Framework is a vehicle for supporting economic transformation, offering options to reframe economic policies and practices around sustainability for inclusive, diversified and job-intensive economic transformation that advances the rights and well-being of all citizens, strengthens economies and protects the planet.

2. It must embody the spirit of partnerships that are at the core of the 2030 Agenda. That means partnerships with host governments, but also partnerships with all stakeholders—civil society, academia, parliaments, the private sector, bilateral partners—to leverage everyone’s strengths and drive transformative change.

3. It must help turn the collective promise of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind into tangible action for people on the ground, especially the most vulnerable. UN country teams will need, more than ever, to move beyond national averages to look at more specific data, with a strengthened focus on inclusion and tackling inequalities.

4. It must provide UN country teams with the tools to tailor responses to specific national needs and realities, ensuring that all UN entities, whether present on the ground or not, can effectively support national implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

On its website, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed — who is chairperson the UN Sustainable Development Group said: “We know that achieving the 2030 Agenda for everyone, everywhere is humanity’s best chance of ensuring the progressive realization of human rights and a future of peace and prosperity for all.

“The new UN Cooperation Frameworks offer a tremendous opportunity to scale up implementation of the 2030 Agenda and demonstrate concrete results on the ground.”