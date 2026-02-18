Malawi Scorchers need to win remaining two games to hope for best runners-up qualification for the semis of COSAFA Women’s Championship

* After losing 0-2 to hosts South Africa this afternoon in opening Group A match as Angola comfortably beat Lesotho 3-1

* Only group winners and one best runners-up will qualify for the semifinals and the Scorchers next match is against Lesotho on Saturday

* This is the 3rd loss to Banyana Banyana in under a year following two during FIFA Window for friendlies in April last year

By Duncan Mlanjira

After playing out to stalemate up to the half time break against South Africa in the opening Group A opening match of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2026 in Polokwane, Malawi Scorchers caved in and conceded in the 63rd minute and went on the lose 0-2 through a goal the hosts scored in the 90+3 minute.

Thus, coach Lovemore Fazili’s side needs to win their remaining two games to hope for best runners-up qualification for the semifinals as only group winners and one best runners-up will qualify for the semifinals.

In the other Group A match earlier, Angola comfortably beat Lesotho 3-1. The Scorchers next match is against Lesotho on Saturday before meeting Angola on Tuesday.

This is the Scorchers 3rd loss to Banyana Banyana in under a year following two during FIFA Window for friendlies in April last year to test strength ahead of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) 2026 qualifier against Angola.

And coach Lovemore Fazili started with his regular best arsenal destined for the WAfCON in which he had Mercy Sikelo in goals; Chimwemwe Madise as captain, Tendai Grace Sani, Vitumbiko Mkandawire, Sarah Mulimbika, Leticia Chinyamula, Madyina Ngulube, Ireen Khumalo, Chisomo Banda, Rose Alufundika and Benadeta Mkandawire.

After the goalless first half, Fazili made changes in the 58th, taking out Madyina Nguluwe and Vitumbiko Mkandawire for Maureen Kenneth and Mary Chavinda but it was the hosts who were more focused as they took the lead five minutes later.

Fazili made two more changes, taking out Tendai Sani for Chikondi Gondwe in the 70th and Chisomo Banda for the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership, Deborah Henry Golden Boot winner, for her debut appearance in the 84th.

According to the match report by FAM Media, the Scorchers pushed forward in search of an equaliser and committed numbers in the final third, but the hosts went on to inflict more damage by scoring their second goal moments after the referee signalled three minutes of added time to seal the victory.

FAM Media reports that the match began at a high tempo, with both sides battling for early control as South Africa threatened with long balls into Malawi’s penalty area, but the Scorchers defence, led by Rose Alufandika, remained organised to contain the pressure.

They created promising moments through Bernadetta Mkandawire and Chisomo Banda, while Leticia Chinyamula also tested the goalkeeper from distance.

The first half is reported to have been a balanced contest in which both teams showed attacking intent but lacked precision in front of goal and after the break the hosts capitalised on a lapse in Malawi’s defensive line.

Goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo had earlier produced a crucial save to keep the hosts at bay, but the sustained pressure eventually paid off for Banyana Banyana.

FAM Media quotes coach Fazili as saying he remains confident in his team’s campaign despite starting with the loss as there were positives to take from the performance despite the outcome.

“The game was not bad,” he said. “We played well and the first half was solid, but in the second half we conceded goals that could have been avoided. We made simple mistakes that we should have handled better.

“These are areas we will correct in training,” said the coach, whose side face the team they beat in the WAfCON qualifiers, Angola, who definitely will be out for revenge.

Meanwhile, Angola kick-started their Championship group-stage campaign with a 3-1 victory over Lesotho through first-half goals from Cristina Mukua and Maria Viera and Maria Viera Arminda Lopes’ second-half strike to send them to top of Group A.

The results and fixtures

Today, February 18

Group A: Lesotho 3-1 Angola; South Africa 2-0 Malawi

Tomorrow, February 19

Group B: eSwatini vs Zimbabwe (12h00); Zambia vs Botswana (15h00)

Friday, February 20

Group C: Mozambique vs Namibia (15h00

Saturday, February 21

Group A: Malawi vs Lesotho (12h00); South Africa vs Angola (15h00)

Sunday, February 22

Group B: Botswana vs Eswatini (12h00); Zambia vs Zimbabwe (15h00)

Monday, February 23

Group C: Namibia vs Madagascar (15h00)

Tuesday, February 24

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Botswana (12h00); Zambia vs eSwatini (12h00)

Group A: South Africa vs Lesotho (15h00); Angola vs Malawi (15h00)

Wednesday, February 25

Group C: Mozambique vs Madagascar (15h00)

Friday, February 27

Semi-finals: Winner Group B vs Winner Group C (12h00)

Semi-finals: Winner Group A vs Best Runner-up (15h00)

Sunday, March 1

* Third-place playoff (12h00)

* Final (15h00) @ New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

* Weather update