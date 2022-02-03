Illovo hands over ‘Iponyereninsoni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ Nissan NP200 promotion vehicles to North and Centre winners

Katandula (left) handing over keys to Central Region winner Emmanuel Nkurunziza

Maravi Express

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc officially handed over 2 Nissan NP200 vehicles to the Northern and Central Region ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promotion winners at colourful ceremonies which took place in Mzuzu and Lilongwe respectively.

The Northern Region the winner is 38-year-old Mzuzu resident businessperson, Gilbert Mbwagha who was all smiles as he was being handed over the keys of the vehicle by Illovo Sugar officials at a ceremony that took place at the company’s Mzuzu sugar distribution point.

In Central Region, the the winner is Emmanuel Nkurunziza from Lilongwe who was also very excited together with his family when he received the vehicle from Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc Managing Director Lekani Katandula at a ceremony which event took place in Lukuni, Lilongwe.

After receiving the vehicle in Mzuzu, Gilbert Mbwagha said: “I did not believe that I have won this amazing prize, I thank God for picking my name out of many Illovo customers who entered in the competition.”

The father of three said the car he has won is ideal for his business and will assist him a lot to overcome transport challenges he was experiencing when running his business.

“I face challenges to do with transportation,” he said. “With the car I have won in the promotion, it will be easy now to transport the commodities from suppliers to my shop,” he said, while urging Illovo to come up with more of such promotions.

In Lilongwe, Emmanuel Nkurunziza made similar sentiments, saying: ‘’I really thank Illovo Sugar for this wonderful prize, I was not expecting this.

“This vehicle will assist me and my family with transportation of sugar and other goods, in the past I used to hire vehicle to carry my goods.”

The Northern Region and Central Region winners fall under the first level of entry for the competition that requires Illovo Sugar stockists (those who buy and sell sugar in bulk) to buy two tons or more to stand a chance of winning one of six Nissan NP 200 vehicles during its monthly draws.

The other categories are for those who sell packets of sugar to consumers in groceries or local trader in the market. They need to buy two bales or more of Illovo sugar to stand a chance of winning motorbikes, bicycles and bags of fertilizer.

Consumers who buy sugar from groceries have to buy three kilograms or more of any Illovo sugar and stand of winning motorbikes, bicycles and bags of fertilizer.

After handing over vehicle in Lilongwe, Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc Managing Director Lakani Katandula said: “I am truly impressed by how much support we have received from our customers and consumers since launch.

“I must say that although our primary purpose today is to honour Mr. Emmanuel Nkurunziza, who emerged as the winner of a vehicle in the Central Region in our first vehicle draw conducted earlier this month.

“We are also here to thank all other participants here in the Central Region that have taken part in this promotion so far. Although there could only be one winner, I would like to remind all our customers and consumers that there are still plenty more prizes to be won.

“Although through this promotion we will only be able to reward a few of our customers and consumers, I would like to re-emphasise that Illovo truly values each and every single one of our customers.”

Illovo also run monthly in-store activations where other prizes were won instantly such as buckets, zitenje, T-shirts and Illovo sugar packets.