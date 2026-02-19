Government introduces 322 toll-free line to report on corruption among other suspected public resources mismanagement

* Accessible through any of the mobile network service providers, through which citizens will be expected to dial 332 and proceed to provide clear details of their concern

* Including name of institution, office or individual involved; nature of issues; location and date (where applicable); and any other supporting information

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian citizens have now been accorded the opportunity to play their role in building a transparent and accountable public sector by introducing introducing a 322 toll-free line to report on corruption or suspected mismanagement of public resources; delays in service delivery; unprofessional conduct; failure to adhere to service standards, among others.

In a public notice issued today, February 19, 2025, the Chief Secretary to the Government, Justin Saidi this is in line with the commitment to promote transparency, accountability and improved service delivery across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) — and above all, “giving power to the people”.

Thus, is in line with this commitment, the government has designated the Toll-Free Short Code 322 as the official public reporting line to strengthens citizen engagement and provide an accessible platform for reporting inefficiencies, service concerns and suspected maladministration within public institutions.

The Short Code 322 has been introduced to provide a centralised and easy-to-remember reporting mechanism; enable citizens to report poor service delivery in public institutions, promote accountability and responsiveness within government MDAs and to strengthen participatory governance through directed citizen feedback.

The toll-free line is accessible through any of the mobile network service providers, through which citizens will be expected to dial 332 and proceed to provide clear details of their concern, including name of institution, office or individual involved; nature of issues; location and date (where applicable); and any other supporting information.

The statement adds that all reports will be handled in accordance with established government procedures to ensure appropriate follow-up and resolution and assures the public that “all reports will be treated with confidentiality and handled professionally”.

“Citizens are encouraged to provide accurate and factual information to facilitate effective action,” says the Chief Secretary, adding that the initiative “reflects government’s commitment to responsive governance and improved delivery”.

“Every citizen has a role to play in building a transparent and accountable public sector,” says the Chief Secretary to the Government.

