GOtv lines series of exciting programmes on the final laps to the Festive Season

* Festive Happy Place is right here with GOtv — the football, the laughter, the drama – it’s all happening on GOtv

* Stay connected and make this holiday one for the books — GOtv’s got your perfect line-up of fun, family, and football

By Duncan Mlanjira

It November 1 today and as the Festive Season’s holidays are fast approaching, GOtv has got subscribers perfect line-up of fun, family, and football coverage.

“Whether you’re laughing with Mama Uzo’s daughters, keeping the kids busy with Rubble & Crew, or grabbing snacks before Italy face Norway in a fiery World Cup qualifier – it’s all happening right on GOtv.

“It’s the kind of season where everyone’s got a favourite show and a reason to fight for the remote. So, settle in; stream from anywhere and pay your account early to keep your happy place fully connected through every goal, giggle, and gasp,” pledges GOtv.

What’s playing this festive season include:

Mother of the Brides S1

Meet Mama Uzo – the Lagos matriarch with 45 days to marry off one of her four daughters or lose everything she’s worked for. Cue the family drama, loud aunties, secret crushes, and wedding chaos that’ll have you shouting advice at the screen (Monday–Wednesday, 21h30 CAT-Africa Magic Showcase).

Rubble & Crew

The PAW Patrol legend is calling the shots! Rubble and his construction crew are fixing up Builder Cove one rescue at a time – big trucks, bigger laughs, and plenty of muddy paws. Perfect for little builders and parents who need five minutes of peace. (Weekdays, 17h30 CAT-Nick Jr).

The Real Housewives of London S1

Glamour? Check. Gossip? Double-check. London’s finest are back with bigger homes, sharper tongues, and drama that pours smoother than their afternoon tea. It’s stylish, messy, and totally binge-worthy. (Sundays, 19h00 CAT-Bravo)

American Gangster

Inspired by a true story, American Gangster follows Denzel Washington as Frank Lucas – the quiet driver who builds a heroin empire in 1970s Harlem using ruthless logic and military discipline. Russell Crowe plays the detective determined to bring him down. It’s loyalty versus law in a slick, gritty crime saga where power always comes at a price. (Sunday 16 November, 20h30 CAT-MM3)

FIFA World Cup qualifier: Italy vs Norway

Grab your snacks – this one’s got fireworks written all over it. Italy’s cool, calculated play meets Norway’s fearless energy in a clash of flair versus fight. Blink and you might miss a screamer from distance. (Sunday 16 November, 21:45 CAT-SuperSport Africa 1).

“Join the festive cheer by choosing a package that fits your pocket and entertainment dreams!Enjoy 24/7 access to a world of entertainment that feels like home.

“This festive season, let GOtv be your trusted source of joy, good times, and memories to cherish with friends and family. Keep your eyes peeled — more festive surprises for the whole family are coming your way on GOtv.”

To stay tuned for the latest announcements on even more content coming their way, subscribers are encouraged to follow up on Instagram GOtvMalawi and WhatsApp Channel GOtv Malawi — “to make GOtv part of the family and enjoy 24/7 access to entertainment that feels like home”.

“Pay your account and stay connected with the MyGOtv App because your festive happy place isn’t out there — it’s right here on GOtv. Enjoy GOtv Stream on the go for endless entertainment. GOtv, Love It!”