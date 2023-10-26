Expansion of LUANAR through state-of-the-art resource centre and lecture theatres to commence in April 2024

* The construction of the two facilities shall see the increase of sitting capacity from current 5,000 to 9,000

* A consultant has been identified and engaged to design and oversee its construction process

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the graduation of over 2,400 outstanding individuals who completed their studies at Lilongwe University of Agriculture & Natural Resources (LUANAR) today, President Lazarus Chakwera announced that the expansion of the institution will be extended through state-of-the-art resource centre and lecture theatres for Bunda and NRC campuses.

The construction of the two facilities, which shall see the increase of sitting capacity from current 5,000 to 9,000, shall commence in April 2024 after a consultant has been identified and engaged to design and oversee the construction.

Chakwera told the graduands, the staff and parents present at the graduation that when he presided over the official opening of LUANAR’s teaching complex last year, he made a commitment that his administration was going to expand the university libraries at Bunda and NRC campuses.

“The actual construction of the facilities which I have been made to believe will take 36 months will commence on 1st April 2024,” he said. “This will help the University to implement its aspirations.

“The construction of a state-of-the-art teaching and learning facility at NRC campus commenced last year and it is my expectation it will be completed as scheduled.”

He was of the cognizant that student accommodation in public universities has been one of the major challenges, saying “previously there has not been adequate investment in this area”.

“I am happy to also announce that LUANAR will soon construct hostels at its NRC and Bunda campuses to accommodate over a thousand students through the PSIP. This is over and above the PPP hostel project which is still being negotiated.

“The consultant is on the ground to design the hostels and I have implored upon the Vice-Chancellor to expedite the project and to ensure that the structures are post-modern and environmentally friendly.”

As an agriculture sector learning institution, Chakwera said LUANAR must play its part to be in line with pillar number 1 of the MW2063 national vision which focuses on agricultural productivity and commercialization, which “stipulates that by 2063 we shall have an optimally productive and commercialized agricultural sector”.

“You will all agree with me that this pillar cannot be achieved without LUANAR involvement. I am happy to note that LUANAR is a key player in the Mega Farm programme which I launched recently.

“Under this initiative, LUANAR is the knowledge hub providing technical services to all the participants. I am also happy that the Mega Teaching Farm at Bunda is performing well and that all the land is fully utilised to the extent that the University now seeks to procure additional land within the country for growth.”

He further said the “importance of a university cannot be emphasized, but universities cannot work in isolation” thus he was “delighted that the University has partnered with Press Corporation, the Greenbelt Authority, the Malawi Defence Force and others to urgently respond to the cause of agricultural transformation — I pledge my unwavered support to such initiatives.

“Access to education is a constitutional and human right issue and therefore no student should fail to complete their education aspiration due to lack of fees. While Government has set up the Loans Board to provide loans to needy students, I am aware that some students are not able to access such loans for one reason or the other.

“I am comforted to note that the LUANAR Endowment Fund and the LUANAR Holding company are now operational. The Endowment Fund will go a long way in supporting not only my charity initiatives like the golf tournament I had last Saturday but also the needy students and various university and community projects.

“As an agro-based higher education institution, LUANAR needs to move beyond its current focus towards more innovation and industrialisation (level 5 of education).

“LUANAR’s presence is currently confined to its location, specifically where teaching and learning is taking place. LUANAR needs to spread beyond Bunda, NRC, City Campus, and ODeL centres, if it were to effectively undertake its mandate in the different Agri-Ecological zones in tune with the ever-changing environments, economies and climate influences.

The President, therefore, pledged to support the initiative “to take the University to where the people are and where its mandate is needed”.

“Myself as Chancellor and the University Council will be considering other sites or centres within the country to enhance the university’s impact. I believe that taking the university to the people will increase accessibility, enhance relevance and cultural diversity, and provide collaboration opportunities.

He congratulated the graduands, saying it was a great day in LUANAR’s history to witness the graduation of over 2,400 outstanding individuals.

“Congratulations are in order for all the graduands. This is your dream, but remember that your journey has just begun, and the best is yet to come.

“I have no doubt that you have each been furnished with the requisite skills to thrive in your respective disciplines, as well as to make your contribution to the agricultural development and transformation of Malawi.

“I have no doubt that you have each received adequate mentorship from this Institution, the kind that will give you an edge over your peers.

“We must all labour every day in unity to fulfil this desire of making Malawi a better country and our graduates should be in the forefront to provide solutions to a litany of challenges affecting our development as a nation such as food security, protection of the environment, combating diseases, containing locust invasions, providing sustainable agricultural initiatives, and dealing with problems of climate change among others.—Pictures courtesy of State House