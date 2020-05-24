DPP pledges to construct terraces inside Karonga Stadium as it touts more development in the district

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

Secretary general for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Grezelder Jeffrey — who is also deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development — has pledged football lovers in Karonga to construct terraces inside Karonga Stadium for spectators to comfortably watch matches.

Jeffrey said this at a campaign rally at Karonga Freedom Park on Saturday after whistle stop tours done at Chiweta, Uliwa, Nyungwe and Lupembe, led by DPP) led by the party’s vice-president (North), Goodall Gondwe.

Canvass votes for the party’s presidential candidate Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi for the forth coming fresh presidential election, Jeffrey touted development in Karonga once voted back into government.

The secretary general reminded the prospective voters that it is the DPP government that constructed Karonga Stadium, the 45km Karonga-Songwe and Karonga-Chitipa roads that has spurred socio-economic growth in the district.

The stadium plays hosts to high-profile TNM Super League matches for the district’s representatives in the elite football league in the country.

In the past, teams from Karonga had to travel many kilometers to Mzuzu to fulfill their fixtures, which was a huge economic burden to the clubs as they kept travelling all the time to fulfill their assignments in Lilongwe, Balaka and Blantyre, sometimes in Mulanje.

Jeffrey said the DPP government has the welfare of people at heart and that is why it pledges more development projects, including construction of the terraces inside the stadium for the fans.

She said the two key roads were constructed to ease movement of people, farm produce and goods from the country’s trade partners — Tanzania and Zambia.

“As government, we also realise that Karonga has business minded people but do not have enough capital with which to start businesses.

“I, therefore, direct the district governor to distribute loan forms and make sure that within seven days people have accessed loans from the Malawi Rural Development Fund (MARDEF),” Jeffrey said.

All that needs if for the people to vote in large numbers for the DPP/UDF Alliance on June 23, saying it is the only political combination with experienced politicians who will in turn bring development to people.

Taking his turn, Member of Parliament for Karonga Nyungwe Constituency, Kenneth Ndovie — who is also deputy Minister of Industry and Trade — urged people in the district to refrain from political violence and destructive demonstrations, saying such acts are retrogressive.

The partys regional governor for the North, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira announced the defection of UTM Party’s vice-chairperson, Doreen Mwamlima; Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district campaign director, Beatrice Munthali and four other members.

The meeting was graced by the party’s vice-secretary general Grace Chiumia, national director for logistics Symon Vuwa Kaunda, deputy regional governor Smart Mwakayira, business mogul Leston Mulli, Members of Parliament for Karonga North-West and North Constituencies James Kamwambi and Mungasulwa Mwambande respectively.