CSOs ask Parliament on progress of ACB investigations on Mutharika

By Duncan Mlanjira

Civil society Organisations (CSO) have sent a petition to Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara to summon the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Reyneck Matemba to clarify on certain matters of national importance that include how far the ACB gone in investigating the immediate past president, Peter Mutharika.

In the petition — copied to the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament; Leader of Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda and Opposition Leader, Kondwani Nankhumwa — the CSOs want the ACB to tell Malawians how long they have gone in investigating the immediate past president, Peter Mutharika, saying the ACB went further in freezing all his accounts but no grounds for such action have been given.

“Could this be done on the basis of suffocating him politically? If not what are the charges levelled against him so that it doesn’t seem to be a political persecution. also highlights some anomalies that the current Administration is doing its business.

Other matters of concern in the petition include the “outrageous and obscene MK7.6 billion legal fee award by the Supreme Court to Dr. Chilima and Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who happens to be the Head of State and Vice-President respectively”.

The CSOs want to be informed on behalf of Malawians if it is logical in nature for the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to approve this paying having in mind they are also serving the current administration.

Also to be clarified is the money that was allocated for National Celebrations on 6th July, 2020 but ended up being cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Who made the banners that were displayed everywhere in the city of Lilongwe and what process was used to award such a contract and at how much?” asks the petition.

Also under scrutiny is the alleged MK5 billion contract to renovate State Residents and the “procurement of the Lilongwe City Council vehicle which raises huge suspicion looking at the alleged price”.

“ACB must also come out on the allegations that all Tonse MPs had an audience with the President soon after being sworn in and that everyone went smiling after being given some cash amounting to MK500,000 each.

“Where did this money come from and what was the basis for such a hand out when it is against the tonse government to maintain handouts.

“This petition is in line with citizens ambitions to operate in an enabling environment in order to contribute efficiently to national building and that it is unfair for the citizens to have no voice on matters that are directly upsetting and denying them a right to decent life and development.

“We are hereby calling on Parliament to take these concerns with seriousness and that efforts are made to summon the Anti-Corruption Bureau Director within the next 7 days so that Malawians are fully informed on steps by ACB as requested by the Civil Society Leaders.

“That the leadership

of the Anti- Corruption Bureau will honor this call knowing as a governance institution, it strives to serve the aspirations of Malawians through creation of an environment that is free from corruption,” says the petition’s call of action, signed by Billy Banda, Unandi Banda, Luther Mambala and Philip Kamangirah.