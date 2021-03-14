Crop situation in the Northern Region looks very promising

Most of them fields in region are expected to bring a very high yield. Crops like maize, cassava, groundnuts, soya, beans are giving hope to many that there will be a good harvest this year.
Malawi News Agency’s photojournalist Govati Nyirenda takes us through pictures a glimpse of what is on the ground on the crop situation shot last week.
Maize in Nkhata Bay
Soya in Chitipa
Sorghum in Nkhata Bay
Maize field in Chitipa
Tobacco in Chitipa
Soya beans in Chitipa
Rice paddy at Makalapya, Karonga
Agnes Chiweza (11) going to the field in Karonga
Groundnut field at Wiliro, Karonga
Blooming sunflower
Cassava field in Nkhata Bay
Maize field in T/A Mwabulambya in Chitipa
Sorghum field in Nkhata Bay