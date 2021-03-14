Crop situation in the Northern Region looks very promising

March 14, 2021
Most of them fields in region are expected to bring a very high yield. Crops like maize, cassava, groundnuts, soya, beans are giving hope to many that there will be a good harvest this year.

Malawi News Agency’s photojournalist Govati Nyirenda takes us through pictures a glimpse of what is on the ground on the crop situation shot last week.

Maize in Nkhata Bay

Soya in Chitipa

Sorghum in Nkhata Bay

Maize field in Chitipa

Tobacco in Chitipa

Soya beans in Chitipa

Rice paddy at Makalapya, Karonga

Agnes Chiweza (11) going to the field in Karonga

Groundnut field at Wiliro, Karonga

Blooming sunflower

Cassava field in Nkhata Bay

Maize field in T/A Mwabulambya in Chitipa

Sorghum field in Nkhata Bay

