CCAP’s Church & Society calls on all Malawians to stand together in protecting the dignity, safety and rights of women and girls

* Aligns itself well with 16-Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’s theme; UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls’

* In an increasingly digital world, women and girls face new forms of violence including cyberbullying, online stalking, sextortion, harassment, misinformation and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images

By Duncan Mlanjira

Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod, through the department of the Church & Society joins the global community in commemorating the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), with an appeal to all Malawians to stand together in protecting the dignity, safety and rights of women and girls.

In a statement, the Church & Society’s Rev. Master Jumbe, maintains that the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV campaign should serve as “a reminder that our collective voice can break the silence and bring transformative change”.

He cited this year’s theme; ‘UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls’, that it draws attention to the growing crisis of online abuse, saying: “In an increasingly digital world, women and girls face new forms of violence including cyberbullying, online stalking, sextortion, harassment, misinformation, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

“These forms of digital violence inflict real harm, emotionally, psychologically, socially and economically — and often silence the voices of women and girls in online spaces meant to empower and connect.

“As the Church and Society Department, we affirm that violence against women and girls — whether physical, emotional, economic, spiritual or digital — is a sin and a violation of God-given human dignity. It contradicts the values of justice, peace and love that the Church stands for,” says the statement.

Call to action

1. Strengthen laws and policies: We urge the Government of Malawi, Parliament, law enforcement agencies, and regulatory bodies to reinforce legal frameworks that protect women and girls from online exploitation and digital abuse. There must be clear mechanisms for reporting, investigating, and prosecuting offenders.

2. Promote digital literacy and safety: Church and Society encourages schools, churches, communities, and parents to invest in digital literacy. Women and girls must be empowered with knowledge on safe online behaviour, privacy protection, and recognizing signs of digital abuse.

3. Support survivors: We call for improved survivor-centered support systems, including psychosocial counselling, helplines, safe spaces, legal aid, and community-level reporting structures that respect confidentiality and dignity.

4. Engage men and boys: As a faith institution, we emphasize the responsibility of men and boys to uphold respect, equality, and non-violence. Transforming harmful gender norms must involve everyone, especially those in positions of influence in families, churches, and communities.

5. Strengthen partnerships: We reaffirm our commitment to working with government ministries, NGOs, youth groups, women’s rights organisations, and community leaders to end gender-based violence in all its forms.

“Let us unite to build a safer digital world, and a safer Malawi, for all women and girls,” concludes Rev. Jumbe. “End violence; end digital abuse — promote justice, peace, and dignity for all.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability & Social Welfare, Mary Navicha, announced yesterday that Malawi will officially launch its commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV on Thursday at Khwisa Primary School in Balaka, as government raises concern over rising cases of online abuse affecting women, girls, men and children.

At a press briefing in Lilongwe Navicha said this year’s theme reflects the growing challenges Malawians are facing online, emphasising that digital platforms are increasingly becoming spaces for cyberbullying, sexual harassment, misinformation and other forms of psychological abuse — which are pushing many victims into depression and, in severe cases, suicide.

“We cannot ignore what is happening on our digital platforms. As a Ministry, we are pushing for the criminalisation of digital violence, and we want online abusers to be held accountable,” she said, adding that the government is prioritising digital literacy, better reporting systems and collaboration with technology companies to protect vulnerable groups, especially women and girls who face higher levels of online exploitation.

UN Women deputy representative, Fatima Mohammad welcomed government’s stance, saying the organisation will support Malawi in strengthening laws that address cyber-violence: “A lot of girls in Malawi still marry before the age of 18, and many women face harassment both offline and online. We want to stand with the Ministry to ensure there is enforcement and protection for those affected,” she said.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have also expressed concern about harmful cultural norms that perpetuate abuse and on her part, Gevelete Mzembe — representing the NGO Gender Coordination Network — said communities must be fully involved in ending gender-based violence.

“The number of women and girls facing violence continues to rise,” she said. “Some cultural practices still silence women or minimise abuse. We are urging communities to speak out, and we want offenders to face appropriate penalties.”

This years 16-Days of Activism campaign will bring together government officials, development partners, civil society groups, youth organisations and community members to raise awareness about the effects of gender-based violence and to promote safer digital spaces.

The Ministry says the launch in Balaka marks the beginning of a nationwide call for unity as Malawi works to eliminate digital and physical violence against women and girls.—Reporting from Lilongwe by Maryam Ibrahim, Malawi News Agency (MANA)