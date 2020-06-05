CAF executive back Ahmad’s candidacy for 2021 presidential race

By Angu Lesley, kick442.com

Following last Sunday’s video conference meeting of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), reports gathered are that the of the executive committee members have approved the candidacy of president Ahmad Ahmad in the next CAF presidential election in March 2021.

The Malagasy football administrator braved the odds three years ago to oust long-serving Issa Hayatou from the biggest football position in Africa.

Barely nine months before the next presidential race, reports have emerged from Algerian Daily, El Watan that last Sunday’s meeting was also an avenue for CAF executive committee members to express their undiluted support to the candidacy of the incumbent.

CAF’s vice-presidents Constant Omari of the DR Congo and Moroccan Fouzi Lekjaa — alongside the likes of Egyptian executive Hany Abo Rida and Augustin Seghor (the CAF executive member and Senegalese FA boss) are some names mentioned to have pledged their loyalty in the election to the 60-year-old Malagasy.

This could be a step towards a second mandate for president Ahmad though he is yet to declare his intentions to run for the election.

The erstwhile Madagascar Football Federation boss has told the media that he is fully-focused on dealing with the consequences of the Coronavirus in African football in the meantime, not keen on issues of elections.

The same source is reporting that the incumbent could be challenged by a new candidate in 53-year-old former vice-president of the Burundian Football Federation and current FIFA Executive Committee member Lydia Nsekera.

Kick442.com understands if Nsekera tables her candidature, she will get the backing of FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino in the elections besides she is not a novice in such affairs.

She has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 2009. She was previously president of the Burundian women’s football commission and helped launch the first national women’s championship in the country.

In 2012, she became the first woman to be a member of the FIFA Executive Committee.

Last month, another FIFA executive committee member, Tarek Bouchamaoui (a Tunisia), and current Tunisia Football Federation president, Wadii Jarii were linked with a move towards running for the elections after the latter announced he was preparing the grounds for what promises to be an interesting CAF presidential race.