Another double eviction in BBNaija Lockdown House: Eric And Tochi join Ka3na and Lilo on the outside

Two more housemates, have been evicted on Sunday from the The second live eviction show Eric and Tochi evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House, a week after Ka3na and Lilo were the first two to be voted out.

During the week, Ozo won the Head of House Challenge, and after much deliberation, he chose Dorathy as his deputy and that automatically saved both of them from being up for eviction.



As with last week, the audience voted and the four housemates with the lowest votes were locked in for possible eviction.

Tochi, Trikytee, Kaisha and Eric turned out to be the four housemates with the lowest votes and each housemate was called into the diary room to pick who they would like to see leave the house.

It was a double eviction night again, as Eric and Tochi were ultimately chosen by the housemates to be evicted.

They both had 10 seconds to say their goodbyes and hurriedly left the Lockdown house forever.

In a brief interview with Ebuka, the live eviction show host, Eric mentioned that he missed Lilo, whom he was closest to.

He also said now that he was out of the house, he hoped to carry on a relationship with Lilo if she is interested in doing so. He also said he was going to focus on his work as well as go into modelling and acting.

Tochi also kept a positive outlook as he said he would be focusing on work and promoting himself and maybe a little acting on the side.

He said he was a bit disappointed that the housemates didn’t keep him, but he understood it as part of the game.

The housemates discussed with Ebuka some of the ‘situationships’ going on in the house and they successfully explained their dynamics saying they were all friends.

There are now only 16 housemates still in the BBNaija Lockdown House competing for the 85 million Naira prize and viewers can be sure that there will be even more drama in the coming weeks.

