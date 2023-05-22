Zomba Stadium to be ready by December—Minister Chimwendo Banda

* We will make sure that the stadium is built to the highest quality standards

* So that it will be able to host international games as well

By Duncan Mlanjira

Rehabilitation and expansion of Zomba Stadium, formerly know as Zomba Community Centre, which commenced way back in 2019 has now been confirmed by Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda to ready for use by December this year.

A report on Super League of Malawi (SULOM) website says this follows an outcry of Zomba-based Red Lions, who are always travelling to fulfil their fixtures as they registered Balaka Stadium as home ground.

Chimwendo Banda is reported to have visited the facility alongside SULOM president Fleetwood Haiya and other top football figures and the website quotes the Minister that he assured Zomba residents that the second phase of the construction works of the 11,000 capacity stadium would be complete in six months.

“We will make sure that the stadium is built to the highest quality standards so that it will be able to host international games as well,” he is quoted as saying, adding that to ensure its completion within the stipulated time, the Minister would continue to visit the site until the phase is done.

During the run up to SULOM elections, Haiya promised to lobby authorities to expedite the construction of the stadium which has missed deadlines a number of times.

He is quoted as saying: ”It has been six years since Red Lions started playing their home games away. When we were doing our campaign, I promised them that I will lobby the government to complete this very important project.”

He took cognizance that Red Lions’ struggles in the top flight league could partly be attributed to their not having a proper home ground, adding that apart from the Cobbe Barracks men in uniform team, the facility would also benefit many teams from the Eastern Region.

The report said first and second phase of construction has cost about K4.8 billion. Originally, plans were to construct a 5,000 seater stadium but former President Arthur Peter Mutharika directed that it should accommodate more.

Other districts with similar planned stadia are Karonga, Mulanje, Kasungu, Dedza, Mangochi and Balaka.

Originally named Zomba Community Centre, it has hosted high profile matches since time immemorial and as home to Red Lions, Cobbe Barracks and formerly University FC, which brought to prominence top players that include Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Walter Nyamilandu.

When it was closed, Red Lions had to use Balaka as their home and analysts believe the team got demoted from the top flight TNM Super League mostly because they were on the road all the time.

Currently, Red Lions are on position 15 in the TNM Super League after playing five games. At the top are 2022 champions, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, followed by Mighty Wanderers on second place and Silver Strikers on third.