Zomba Athletics Academy sends SOS to well-wishers to financially support participation of its athletes at Malawi National Championship

* Its athlete have represented Malawi in various international tournaments such as the AUSC) Regional 5 Games

* They have brought medals to the academy that include gold, silver and bronze

By Duncan Mlanjira

Zomba Athletics Academy, whose young members’ success in the sport is unprecedented, is at its wits end to source funds for its 14 boys and girls to participate at the Malawi National Championship in Lilongwe at Bingu National Stadium on May 25.

Since it started in December 2018, athletes for Zomba Academy have represented Malawi in various international tournaments such as the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Regional 5 Games and many national competitive games.

They have brought medals to the academy that include gold, silver and bronze and one special talent it has nurture is one of the country’s top Paralympic athletes, Mphatso Saukile — whose exploits in 2023 were recognized by been named Sportsman with Disability of the Year accolade at the Malawi Sport Awards.

The Paralympic represented the country in Venice, Italy at the Jesolo Grand Prix from May 12-15, 2023 where he won the silver medal in 1500m and came 5th in 400m in Open-aged competition.

He also participated at the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games in December 2022 in 400m and 800m which Malawi hosted in Lilongwe where he won two gold medals in 800m and 400m.

Towards the end of 2023, Saukile won two gold medals in 1500m and 400m during the Paralympic National Championships held at Bingu National Stadium.

The Academy, which has no sponsorship support as its activities are funded by its founder Benedicto Makumba — a soldier by profession with Malawi Defence Force — has now become a huge burden on him as the number of athletes is going up.

“Zomba Athletics Academy is a non-profitable organization whose aim is to develop and promote sports in Zomba District,” an appeal letter to well-wishers. “The funds that we use are from Mr. Benedicto Makumba.

“It started with very few athletes but now the number is going up and we are failing to support them.”

In an interview, Makumba — a former 800m athletes — reiterated the call to the well-wishers “to support the youngsters so that they can go far with their career, who in turn shall be identified to represent the country at international level”.

“Our athletes have passion for the sport — they have represented the country well and their dream is to participate at the highest level.

“We will be very grateful if our request will meet well-wishers favorable consideration in order to promote sports in Malawi — because ‘together we can’.”

The Academy also has a policy that every member should also concentrate in their academic studies and many of them has gone on to secondary schools.

Those whose parents cannot afford to pay their school fees, Makumba digs deep of his pocket from his salary and his businesses to support their academic needs — including that of Saukile.

The budget he has presented is at a total of K748,000 for travel costs from Zomba to Lilongwe and back at K30,000 each (K420,000); food & refreshments (breakfast @ K1,500 per athlete, lunch @ K3,500 per athlete, supper @ K3,500 per athlete) at a total per athlete of K8,500 (K17,000 for two days at total of K238,000.

Arrangement for accommodation is to share one room at K10,000 per room, a total of K70,000 and other expenses include first aid medications, airtime, local running totalling to K20,000.

For more details, well-wishers are encouraged to contact the Academy’s general secretary Deborah on 0996 133 311, captain Stanley Malunga on 0993 072 096 and Makumba himself on 0991 351 711.

Paralympic Saukile came to national prominence when his family’s home got demolished due to effects of Cyclone Freddy when the Academy’s matron, Eneless Makumba volunteered to run the annual Standard Bank Be More Race in Lilongwe as a charity venture to raise funds towards rebuilding Saukile’s family home.

When Standard Bank Plc learnt of this noble gesture, it contributed K1 million towards the cause while Malawi National Council of Sports contributed a further K1 million with its chairperson Sunduzwayo Madise forfeiting his annual honoraria of K600,000 towards the same.

Makumba hinted that the Academy is keen to send its representatives to this year’s edition of the Be More Race scheduled for June 15 in Lilongwe — not for charity but to earnestly fight for honours.

Standard Bank Be More Race has since 2017 evolved into a multifaceted event bringing together local and international delegates and over 1,700 athletes participate at the 2023 edition that attracted some from athletics powerhouse, Kenya.

In 2022, Kenya long-distance runners, Geoffrey Kirwa and Monica Cherupu won the men and women’s category respectively, while locals Kefasi Kasiten and Grevazio Mpani shared the spoils in second and third positions.

Last year, the title was clinched by Malawian athlete Chikondi Mwanyali who finished in 1:5:45hrs with fellow compatriots Mphatso Nadolo on second position in 1:05:52 and Chancy Master third in 1:06:06.

However, the ladies category was won by Kenyan Monica Ghihruto, who clocked 1:16:18 followed by her compatriot Naomi Jepkrir (1:17:39) while the third position was attained by Malawian Nalicy Chirwa (1:20:30) followed by Mulanje-based Tereza Master on 4th (1:23:45) and Chloe Powell in 5th (1:24:37).