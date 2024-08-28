Zomba Athletics Academy registers a male pacesetter for Eneless Makumba in Blantyre 42.195km Race

* Looking for sponsorship from well-wishers to cater for travel cost, accommodation and food for one day

By Duncan Mlanjira

In the quest to win the women’s category of the Blantyre 42.195km Race on September 7, Zomba Athletics Academy has registered its athlete, James Imedi to race a pacesetter for Eneless Makumba.

Makumba finished finished 5th in last year’s edition of the Blantyre 42.195km Race in a time of 3:45;39hrs — 45 minutes and 32 seconds behind the champion Nalicy Chirwa from Mzuzu, who clocked 3:00:07.

On second place was Mount Mulanje Club’s athletes Teleza Master in 3:09;26; Zinenani Stefano in 3rd in 3:24;12 and Mphatso Khembo on 4th in 3:34:19.

Zomba Academy patron, Benedicto Makumba, husband to Eneless, said for the men’s category vying for the gold medal is Timothy Wallace and for 10km men is Kesten Banyira while 5km men are Blessings Mwalure and Samuel Mpokosa

Last year’s men’s champion was Grevasio Mpani from Civo Athletics Club in Lilongwe in 2:19;01; runner-up Harry Ndacha Njerenje of Moyale Barracks of Mzuzu and Mphatso Nadolo from Zomba in 3rd in 2:26;58.

In 10km women, Zomba Academy will field Janet Chidothi and in 5km women by Hilda Maida — making a total of 7 athletes.

Makumba has since appealed for sponsorship from well-wishers to cater for travel cost, accommodation and food for one day.

“A room at Bangwe Motel where we have planned to spend the night at, is at K7,000 for double bed and for meals, it’s at a modest of K3,000 per athletes.

“I have already paid for the athletes their registration at K20,000 for each athlete in 42km, K15,000 each athlete for 10km and K10,000 each athlete for 5km.

“We really would appreciate any support from wellwishers as I am bearing all the costs,” said Makumba, a soldier by profession with the Malawi Defence Force and a former athlete of national repute.

Meanwhile, Blantyre 42.19km Race included for the first time the 10km and 5km as well as aerobics, fun run, walking, kids’ activities, sack race and tug of war among others.

The event is under the theme; ‘Pace Up’, whose proceeds from registration will be donated to a maternity ward at any government hospital in Blantyre which will be part of Mother’s Day celebrations.

Prize money for the main 42.195km Race, both male and female are K1.5m for the champions, K1 million for runner-up and K750,000 for third place.

The 10km race both male and female are K750,000 for champions, K500,000 for second place and K250,000 for third place with K375,000 for champions in 5km, K250,000 for runners-up and K125,000 for third place.