Zomba Athletics Academy brings strong contenders for tomorrow’s Standard Bank Be More Race

By Duncan Mlanjira

Patron and coach for Zomba Athletics Academy, Benedicto Makumba, challenges that his four athletes have earnestly prepared well to earn some honours in tomorrow’s Standard Bank Be More Race.

The Academy registered five athletes but one, Martha Bakili (in women’s 10km category) has pulled out after falling ill but Makumba is confident that the remaining four are ready to compete favourably.

He has Kesten Banyira and Winfred Gondwa registered in the men’s half marathon (21km); his wife Eneless Makumba in women’s half marathon and Kelvin Komicho in 5km men’s.

Eneless participated in last year’s Be More Race in which she attained 6th position and she went on to attain 5th place in Malawi National Council of Sports’ Blantyre 42.195km Race a month later.

She also participated in Sports Council’s Mzuzu City Half Marathon 2024 in which she finished 12th where she tested her ability ahead of the Be More Race 2024.

Kesten Banyira — an up-and-coming athlete with potential to represent Malawi — came 3rd in Mangochi 21km Race and was 9th in Mzuzu City Half Marathon 2024 and he also won the annual Chawe 10km Zomba Mountain Reforestation Race in September last year.

One other Zomba Athletics Academy product registered for the Be More Race 2024 is Mphatso Nadolo — now based in South Africa, who came second in last year’s Standard Bank event.

Nadolo was third in last year’s Blantyre 42.195km Race won by Grevasio Mpani from Civo Athletics Club in Lilongwe with Harry Ndacha Njerenje of Moyale Barracks of Mzuzu as runner-up.

The Be More Race 2024 was clinched by Chikondi Mwanyali, who finished in 1:5:45hrs while Nadolo finished in 1:05:52 with Chancy Master coming third in 1:06:06.

Thus Zomba Athletics Academy athletes have a lot more to dig from as the three contenders, Mwanyali, Nadolo and Master are no pushovers — but at least, Makumba will take solace of his product, Nadolo, if he beats his former academy members.

Makumba, who is national and southern Africa champion in 800m and 1500m respectively, is keen to develop Zomba Academy to be a reliable pool of athletes where sports authorities can tap talent from for national representation.

One of his products is the successful Paralympic athlete, Mphatso Saukile — who participated at the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games in December 2022 in 400m and 800m Regional 5 Games in Lilongwe where he won two gold medals in 800m and 400m.

He also represented the country in Venice, Italy at the Jesolo Grand Prix in May 2023 where he was second in 1500m and 5th in 400m in Open-aged competition.

His wife Eneless hit the headlines in last year’s Be More Race when she participated as her charity initiative to raise funds to construct a house for Saukile and two other Zomba Academy members that were destroyed due to Cyclone Freddy-induced floods in March 2023.

And in solidarity with her efforts Standard Bank also contributed K1 million towards the cause and this time around, Eneless said she is preparing for honours.

While Eneless considered the Be More Race 2023 for the charity cause, she still competed favourably by finishing 6th in a time 1:41:55hrs — just 24 minutes away from the 2023 edition’s champion, Kenyan Monica Ghihruto, who clocked 1:16:18.

Another Kenyan, Naomi Jepkrir was the runner-up in a time of 1:17:39 with Malawian Nalicy Chirwa claiming the third spot a time of Nalicy Tembo (1:20:30); followed by Mulanje-based Tereza Master on 4th (1:23:45).

The 5th position — that was the cut off point for prizes — was taken by Chloe Powell in a time of 1:24:37 and by attaining the 6th position, Eneless attained a personal record in the race and she wants to better it this year.

Since 2017, the Be More Race has evolved into a multifaceted event bringing together local and international delegates and over 1,700 athletes participate at the 2023 edition that attracted some from athletics powerhouse, Kenya.

In 2022, Kenya long-distance runners, Geoffrey Kirwa and Monica Cherupu won the men and women’s category respectively, while locals Kefasi Kasiten and Grevazio Mpani shared the spoils in second and third positions.

The event, which Standard Bank Plc hatched to promote wellness and networking by communities, families, and professionals, is gaining more popularity as the 2024 edition has attracted a record of 2,334 runners who are preparing to hit the road in Lilongwe.

It is also a charity event and under the theme, ‘Why We Run’, its proceeds will go towards the Children’s Learning Centre of the Pediatric Cancer Ward of Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

It had a two-year break following the CoVID-19 pandemic and on its return in 2022, it was celebrated under the theme ‘Road 2 Recovery’ — to raise funds to support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

Last year’s edition, under the theme ‘Level Up’, aimed to motivate Malawians to exert themselves further to achieve wellness and good health and to challenge people to achieve more as Malawi was recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster — which resonated with President Lazarus Chakwera’s #Operation Tigwirane Manja#.

Ahead of this year’s edition, Head of Brand & Marketing, Tamanda Ng’ombe said Standard Bank is thrilled by the overwhelming response the race has generated and all is set to host a memorable race.

It will be spiced by music performance from one of the country’s leading afro-dancehall artists, Saint Realest; aerobics session; group games; children’s play area as well as healthy light foods and lots of rehydrating beverages.

The Be More Race 2024 was shifted from June 15 to July 20 in honour of former Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who died in a plane accident in Chikangawa forest on June 10.

Chilima was also a regular participant of the Be More Race right from its inaugural event in 2017, who applauded Standard Bank for the initiative while encouraging Malawians to keep fit and maintain their health by nurturing themselves through regular exercise

He told journalists after he finished his race that “good health is also one’s wealth and so one has to invest in their own life — one has to invest in their own health.

“It’s extremely important that as human beings we must invest in our bodies — God given bodies perhaps are best asset we must look after them and make sure that we live long,” he had said.